Area Beat Report April 22 to April 25

Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media arrest Summary

  • Bridges, Sean Anthony (In Jail), 36, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense
  • Clark, Tyler Nicholas (Released to other agency), 23, Probation Violation
  • Leverette, Jaquan Desmond (In Jail), 25, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Peterson, Tidisha Rockell (In Jail), Obstruction of officers/Disorderly Conduct/Cruelty to a disabled adult-elderly person/Failure to Appear/Giving false report of a crime/Giving false name, address, date of birth to law enforcement officer
  • Twenty, Chavez Tremayne (Bonded Out), 32, Criminal Trespass

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

4/25

  • 126 Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 2:34 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Upper River Rd. at Floyd Rd. at 9:12 a.m., Speeding/Driving while unlicensed
  • Highway 19 South at Hwy 280 West at 10:17 a.m., Accident Report
  • Highway 19 North at Shiloh Rd. at 10:20 a.m., Information for officer
  • 151 Grover Dr. at 2:21 a.m., Theft
  • Old Andersonville Rd. and Highway 49 North at 2:27 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 247 Highway 49 South at Lot M at 2:34 a.m., Civil Matter
  • Rainbow Terrace at Sunset Park Way at 2:36 a.m., Loud Music
  • 358 Shiloh Rd. at 2:42 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 101 West Church St. at Plains City Hall at 11:37 a.m., Information for officer
  • 238 Hwy 49 South at 5:12 p.m., Entering Auto
  • 580 Hwy 280 East at Lot A at 9:45 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children-Allowing child to witness violence
  • 235 District Line Rd. at 6:43 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 607 Croxton Cross Rd. at 6:46 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 112 Joe Harper Dr. at 6:51 a.m., Entering Auto
  • 1272 Highway 27 East at 5:13 a.m., Information for officer

4/26

  • 2606 GA Hwy 27 East at 4:55 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 127 Aster Dr. at 2:26 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Angry, Nathaniel, 58, Theft By Shoplifting/Criminal Trespass
  • Butts, Marcus Demetris, 46, Warrant Executed
  • Davis, Shantrell Lachina, 46, no proof of Rabies Vaccination/Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against nuisances
  • Kornegay, Kip, 29, Battery/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
  • McCray, Raymond, 20, Disorderly Conduct
  • McCray, Timothy Marcus, 20, Disorderly Conduct
  • Sampson, Maryann, 45, Warrant Executed

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

4/22

  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 1:01 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Criminal Trespass
  • 107 Bush Circle Apt. A at 1:55 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 602 Harrold Avenue at 8:55 a.m., Elder Abuse/Exploiting and inflicting pain/Financial Transaction-Card Fraud
  • 208 Patton Dr. at 12:58 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 1107 Oglethorpe Avenue at 3:35 p.m., Harassing Communications
  • 1219 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at DCI Dialysis at 4:38 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 505A Bessie Mays Circle at 9:39 p.m., no proof of Rabies Vaccination/Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against nuisances

4/23

  • 528 W. College St. at 5:08 a.m., Warrant Executed/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
  • Rigas Rd. at 6:45 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle Towed
  • 78A Barbara Battle Way at 5:23 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 125 Sharon Circle at 6:14 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 1040 East Forsyth St. at 8:52 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 502A Academy St. at 8:46 p.m., Miscellaneous Report/Loud Noise Complaint
  • 40D Brinson St. at 11:50 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 311 Tripp St. at K & K Store at 5:11 a.m., Civil Matter

4/24

  • 1605 East Lamar St. at Days Inn at 1:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 231 Taylor St. at 2:55 a.m., Overdose
  • 325A Winn St. at 1:25 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
  • 101 Tom Hall Circle at 4:28 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 311 Tripp St. at 5:14 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Varsity Dr. at E. Furlow St. at 7:43 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 135 Hosanna Circle at 9:55 a.m., Damage to property
  • 601D Eastview Circle Eastview Apartments at 12:24 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 119 South Lee St. at 5:51 p.m., City Probation
  • 1008 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Room 127 King Motel at 9:31 a.m., Theft By Taking-Felony/Miscellaneous Report
  • 604 Felder St. at 6:10 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Ashby St. at 2:35 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Shirley Rd. at 12:45 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Beale St. at South Hampton St. at 2:29 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Howard St. at 1st Montgomery St. at 2:18 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Bozeman Circle at 2:28 a.m., Reckless Conduct/Criminal Trespass
  • 1/2 Felder St. at 2:32 a.m., Domestic Dispute

4/25

  • A Winn St. at 12:57 a.m., possible attempted burglary
  • Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 12:43 a.m., Obstruction of officers/Disorderly Conduct/Cruelty to a disabled adult-elderly person/Failure to Appear/Giving false report of a crime/Giving false name, address, date of birth to law enforcement officer
  • Brannon Avenue at 2:59 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • Crawford St. at Circle K at 2:42 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • F Eastview Circle at 4:04 a.m., Giving false report of a crime/Giving false name, address, date of birth to law enforcement officer
  • Taylor St. at 5:18 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • Town Creek Circle at 6:44 a.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
  • Hartman St. at 3:01 p.m., Miscellaneous Report – possible burglary
  • Starlight Circle at 6:20 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Eastview Circle Apt. B at 7:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report/Domestic Dispute
  • Magnolia St. at 11:27 p.m., Domestic Dispute

 

 

 

 

More community

Time to register for Prison to Peanuts Ride is running out

Area Beat Report April 21 to 22

Area Beat Report April 19 to April 21

He is risen indeed!

Print Article