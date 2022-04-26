Area Beat Report April 22 to April 25
Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media arrest Summary
- Bridges, Sean Anthony (In Jail), 36, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense
- Clark, Tyler Nicholas (Released to other agency), 23, Probation Violation
- Leverette, Jaquan Desmond (In Jail), 25, Theft By Shoplifting
- Peterson, Tidisha Rockell (In Jail), Obstruction of officers/Disorderly Conduct/Cruelty to a disabled adult-elderly person/Failure to Appear/Giving false report of a crime/Giving false name, address, date of birth to law enforcement officer
- Twenty, Chavez Tremayne (Bonded Out), 32, Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/25
- 126 Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 2:34 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- Upper River Rd. at Floyd Rd. at 9:12 a.m., Speeding/Driving while unlicensed
- Highway 19 South at Hwy 280 West at 10:17 a.m., Accident Report
- Highway 19 North at Shiloh Rd. at 10:20 a.m., Information for officer
- 151 Grover Dr. at 2:21 a.m., Theft
- Old Andersonville Rd. and Highway 49 North at 2:27 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 247 Highway 49 South at Lot M at 2:34 a.m., Civil Matter
- Rainbow Terrace at Sunset Park Way at 2:36 a.m., Loud Music
- 358 Shiloh Rd. at 2:42 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 101 West Church St. at Plains City Hall at 11:37 a.m., Information for officer
- 238 Hwy 49 South at 5:12 p.m., Entering Auto
- 580 Hwy 280 East at Lot A at 9:45 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children-Allowing child to witness violence
- 235 District Line Rd. at 6:43 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 607 Croxton Cross Rd. at 6:46 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 112 Joe Harper Dr. at 6:51 a.m., Entering Auto
- 1272 Highway 27 East at 5:13 a.m., Information for officer
4/26
- 2606 GA Hwy 27 East at 4:55 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 127 Aster Dr. at 2:26 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Angry, Nathaniel, 58, Theft By Shoplifting/Criminal Trespass
- Butts, Marcus Demetris, 46, Warrant Executed
- Davis, Shantrell Lachina, 46, no proof of Rabies Vaccination/Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against nuisances
- Kornegay, Kip, 29, Battery/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
- McCray, Raymond, 20, Disorderly Conduct
- McCray, Timothy Marcus, 20, Disorderly Conduct
- Sampson, Maryann, 45, Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
4/22
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 1:01 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Criminal Trespass
- 107 Bush Circle Apt. A at 1:55 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 602 Harrold Avenue at 8:55 a.m., Elder Abuse/Exploiting and inflicting pain/Financial Transaction-Card Fraud
- 208 Patton Dr. at 12:58 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 1107 Oglethorpe Avenue at 3:35 p.m., Harassing Communications
- 1219 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at DCI Dialysis at 4:38 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 505A Bessie Mays Circle at 9:39 p.m., no proof of Rabies Vaccination/Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against nuisances
4/23
- 528 W. College St. at 5:08 a.m., Warrant Executed/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
- Rigas Rd. at 6:45 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle Towed
- 78A Barbara Battle Way at 5:23 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 125 Sharon Circle at 6:14 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 1040 East Forsyth St. at 8:52 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 502A Academy St. at 8:46 p.m., Miscellaneous Report/Loud Noise Complaint
- 40D Brinson St. at 11:50 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 311 Tripp St. at K & K Store at 5:11 a.m., Civil Matter
4/24
- 1605 East Lamar St. at Days Inn at 1:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 231 Taylor St. at 2:55 a.m., Overdose
- 325A Winn St. at 1:25 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
- 101 Tom Hall Circle at 4:28 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 311 Tripp St. at 5:14 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Varsity Dr. at E. Furlow St. at 7:43 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 135 Hosanna Circle at 9:55 a.m., Damage to property
- 601D Eastview Circle Eastview Apartments at 12:24 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 119 South Lee St. at 5:51 p.m., City Probation
- 1008 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Room 127 King Motel at 9:31 a.m., Theft By Taking-Felony/Miscellaneous Report
- 604 Felder St. at 6:10 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- Ashby St. at 2:35 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Shirley Rd. at 12:45 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Beale St. at South Hampton St. at 2:29 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Howard St. at 1st Montgomery St. at 2:18 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Bozeman Circle at 2:28 a.m., Reckless Conduct/Criminal Trespass
- 1/2 Felder St. at 2:32 a.m., Domestic Dispute
4/25
- A Winn St. at 12:57 a.m., possible attempted burglary
- Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 12:43 a.m., Obstruction of officers/Disorderly Conduct/Cruelty to a disabled adult-elderly person/Failure to Appear/Giving false report of a crime/Giving false name, address, date of birth to law enforcement officer
- Brannon Avenue at 2:59 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
- Crawford St. at Circle K at 2:42 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- F Eastview Circle at 4:04 a.m., Giving false report of a crime/Giving false name, address, date of birth to law enforcement officer
- Taylor St. at 5:18 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Town Creek Circle at 6:44 a.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- Hartman St. at 3:01 p.m., Miscellaneous Report – possible burglary
- Starlight Circle at 6:20 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Eastview Circle Apt. B at 7:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report/Domestic Dispute
- Magnolia St. at 11:27 p.m., Domestic Dispute