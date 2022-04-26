Makayla McCants Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Makayla McCants of Oglethorpe was recently recognized as the South Georgia Technical College Student (SGTC) of Excellence for April on the Americus campus. McCants studies Aircraft Structural Technology and was nominated for the honor by her instructor, Jason Wisham.

“Makayla has a great work ethic and a great attitude,” Wisham said of McCants. “She’s a straight-A student who communicates well and always completes her assignments on time or even early. I’m very proud of her.”

Upon accepting the honor, McCants said “It’s a blessing. All my hard work is paying off. Mister Wisham is a great instructor who loves his students and will do anything he can to help them. I appreciate him for that.”

The Student of Excellence is selected based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion. Each month, students from certain divisions selected for that month are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors.

For April, the top students from each area of the transportation programs were recognized, including: Detrontae Daniels of Lithonia, Motorsports Vehicle Technology, nominated by Kevin Beaver; Zillie Daniels of Americus, Automotive Technology, nominated by Brandon Dean; Donald Gay of Leesburg, Diesel Equipment Technology, nominated by Chase Shannon; Nathan Glass of Concord, Aviation Maintenance Technology, nominated by David Grant; and Lyam Waiters of Midland, Auto Collision Repair Technology, nominated by Starlyn Sampson.

As the winner, McCants was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for her accomplishments. Additionally, her name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners. Each nominee was awarded with a nomination certificate and an exclusive student of excellence t-shirt.

Summer semester at South Georgia Technical College begins May 25. Apply now at www.southgatech.edu.