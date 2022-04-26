SGTC Horticulture Program Holds Plant Sale for Students, Faculty, and Staff

By Ken Gustafson

SGTC Horticulture instructor Brandon Gross (right) completes a transaction with SGTC Computer Information Systems instructor Andrea Ingram at the recent plant sale in the SGTC greenhouse. Photo by SGTC

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Horticulture program recently held a plant sale open to SGTC students, faculty, and staff. The sale was held in the greenhouse on the Americus campus.

Plants offered in the sale were grown as part of the Horticulture program’s curriculum. Instructor Brandon Gross and students Jordan Jones of Mauk and Joshua Tubbs of Ellaville were on hand at the sale to help customers choose plants and facilitate the sale.

Pictured from left to right are SGTC Horticulture instructor Brandon Gross and students Jordan Jones and Joshua Tubbs at the recent SGTC plant sale for students, faculty, and staff.
Photo by SGTC

Horticulture program graduates are trained for a variety of careers in professional landscape design, installation, and management. They also qualify for commercial plant production in greenhouses, nurseries, and garden centers.

To learn more about the Horticulture program and the many other programs offered at South Georgia Technical College, visit www.southgatech.edu. Summer semester begins May 25.

 

