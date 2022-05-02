Area Beat Report April 26 to May 2
Published 8:49 pm Monday, May 2, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cannon, Yana Tomeka (In Jail), 42, City Probation
- Leverette, Jaquan Desmond (In Jail), 25, Theft By Shoplifting
- More, Mikah Michele (In Jail), 29, Failure to Appear
- Sowell, Jeremiah John (Released to other agency), 42, Holding for Smithville
- Bridges, Terrance Lujjuan (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation
- Gresham, Edward Lee (Bonded Out), 43, Failure to obey signs or control devices
- Oakes, Joshua James (In Jail), 35, Rape/Child Molestation/Sexual Battery (second or subsequent offense) – Felony
- Deriso, Demarcus Antwonne (In Jail), 18, Sentenced
- Whitehead, Adrian Trevion (Rebook), 29, Back for court
- Wilson, Quanteria Leenise (In Jail), 21, Aggravated Assault/Failure to Appear
- Pope, Alicia Latoya (In Jail), 36, Battery/Cruelty to Children-allowing a child to witness a felony
- Woods, Antonio Eugene (In Jail), 45, Theft By Shoplifting/Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- Allen, Camryon Deundria (Bonded Out), Crossing State/County guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent/Giving inmates liquor, drugs, weapons ETC., without consent/Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- Cole, Joshua (In Jail), 32, Failure to Appear
- French, Elijah (Weekender), 32, Weekender
- Guerrero, Jessica Lynn (In Jail), 37, Failure to Appear
- Holder, Rachel Lynn (Bonded Out), 34, Theft By Shoplifting
- Horst, Frank Randall (In Jail), 39, Probation Violation
- King, Cassius Lorenzo (Bonded Out), 57, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to obey stop sign/Refusal to show license on demand
- Leverette, Marcus Deangelo (In Jail), 34, Simple Battery-Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense
- McCoy, Cordarieus Reshon (In Jail), 30, Illegal possession of controlled substance/Abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances/Cruelty to Children-Allowing child to witness felony battery-family violence/Aggravated Assault against Law Enforcement Officer when engaged on official duty/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
- Muff, Kristen Muntrient (In Jail), 31, Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/26
- 796C Hwy 19 South at 3:10 p.m., Information for officer
- 297 Little Bear Branch Rd. at 10:41 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 140 Williams Road at 11:07 p.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 East at Lakeshore Marina at 10:06 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 282 Buchannan Road at 10:30 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Mockingbird Dr. at 10:44 a.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- 127 Jasmine Dr. at 1:49 p.m., Female suspect combative and off her meds.
- 127 Aster Dr. at 2:26 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 2606 GA Hwy 27 East at 4:55 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 414 GA Hwy 45 at 7:57 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 East at 8:58 a.m. at MP 32, citation for speeding
4/27
- 580 US Hwy 280 East Apt. A at 1:55 p.m., Civil Matter
- 425 Brown Small Road at Old Corinth Baptist Church at 9:10 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 900 block of Middle River Rd. at 9:59 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 971 Brady Rd. at 10:58 p.m., 911 Hangup
4/28
- District Line Rd. about GA Hwy 49 South at 1:42 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 409 Tommy Hooks Road at 8:32 a.m., Deer Accidnet Report
- 900 S. GA Tech Parkway at 8:51 a.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 208 Hooks Mill Rd. at 4:15 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 110 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 4:17 p.m., Information for officer
- 122 GA Hwy 49 North at 5:51 p.m., Accident Report
- 136 Richard Road at 8:01 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 501 Arch Helms Road at 11:44 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- District Line Road about GA Hwy 49 North at 1:42 a.m., Citation for Speeding
4/29
- 3229 S. Lee St. Road at 12:30 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 500 W. Lamar St. Sumter County Courthouse at 11:20 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- Sumter County Courthouse at 12:38 p.m., Lost or stolen Tag
- Albany Annex west of GA Hwy 19 South at 3:09 p.m., Roadway blocked/tree blocking roadway.
- Sumter County Courthouse at 3:11 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- Granny’s Kitchen at 3:49 p.m., Information for officer
- 413 US Hwy 45 North at 4:16 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 343 Sam Bradley Rd. at 4:21 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 440 US Hwy 280 East at Peacocks at 4:32 p.m., VIN Inspection
- 154 Sylvan Road at 10:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 286 Cartwright Road at 12:07 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 118 Graystone Dr. at 9:13 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 487 arch Helms Road at 7:12 a.m., Mental Subject
4/30
- 114 Sullivan Dr. at Perfect Care at 8:51 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle100 block of McLittle Bridge Rd. at 5:29 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 365 Memorial Mile at 2:14 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 1211 GA Hwy 49 North at Daniel Grove Baptist Church at 2:22 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 114 Welch Way at 2:56 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Highway 45 North at Youngs Mill Rd. at 3:07 p.m., Accident Report
- 143 Luke St. at 7:26 p.m., Alarm Activation
- District Line Rd. about Page Dr. at 8:51 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Magnolia St. at MLK Jr. Blvd. at 9:40 p.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal warning for failure to signal turn
- 528 Tallent Store Rd. at 9:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 200 block of McLittle Bridge Rd. at 11:58 p.m., Assist Motorist
- US Hwy 19 and US Hwy 280 at 1:21 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 502 Confederate St. at 2:55 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 148 Jenkins Rd. at 5:28 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 125 North Pointe Circle at 1:42 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 225 Commerce St. at 2:40 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 133 Quail Dr. at 4:57 a.m., Welfare Check
- 1168 Salters Mill Rd. at 4:58 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
5/1
- 129 Oak Turn Dr. at 10:06 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- US Highway 19 North about Mile Post 14 at 11:20 p.m., Verbal warning for auxiliary lights
- Floyd Rd. and Upper River Rd. at 10:42 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- US Hwy 19 North at Mile Marker 15 at 10:54 p.m., Traffic Stop
- US Highway 19 South at US Hwy 280 West at 11:01 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 203 West Church St. at 11:50 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 312 Memorial Mile at 12:09 a.m., Suspicious Person
5/2
- 232 Old Andersonville Rd. at 3:07 a.m., Traffic Accident
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Joshua Isaiah Omar, 36, Warrant Executed
- Cross, Justin Keon, 28, Obstruction
- Heath, Girante Leon, 24, Public Intoxication/Disorderly Conduct
- Lopez, Raul, 48, Driving without a valid license-Misdemeanor/Failure to obey traffic control device
- Prather, Treveuss Jyquan, 18, Contempt of Court
- Steffens, David Mark, 25, Failure to Maintain Lane/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/DUI
- Buckle, Kandace Denise, 29, Theft By Shoplifting
- Cross, Jarvis Deon, 36, Non-Compliance
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
4/26
- Eastview Circle at Easview Apartments at 2:05 a.m., Abandonment of Dangerous Drugs/Possession of Amphetamine
- Americus at 2:53 a.m., DischargingFirearms in the City
- E. Church St. at 7:56 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- E. Forsyth St. at 8:57 a.m., City Probation
- Hosanna Circle at 2:31 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- E. Forsyth St. at Americus Village at 4:11 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Manhattan St. at 4:04 p.m., No Insurance/Failure to obey traffic control device/Suspended Registration
- Clara Apt. A at 4:22 p.m., Affray
- Wildwood Circle at 6:14 p.m., Loud and unnecessary noises-Prohibited
- Barbara Battle Way at Patterson St. at 9:36 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- North MLK Blvd. at 10:06 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 203B Lakeview Circle at 3:01 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children in 2nd Degree/Cruelty to Children in third degree-Allowing child to witness commission of a felony
4/27
- 119 South Lee St. at 10:30 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 103 James Avenue at 12:46 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Ashby St. at 3:57 p.m., Obstruction
- 136 Starlight Circle at 4:02 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Forsyth St. at 6:40 p.m., Failure to Maintain Lane/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/DUI
- 1430 Jones Lane at 8:15 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- East Jefferson at Crawford St. at 8:30 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 253 Lonnie Lane at 11 p.m., Public Intoxication/Disorderly Conduct
- 1116 E. Lamar St. at Little Caesar’s Pizza at 11:41 p.m., Civil Matter
- 122 Academy St. at 1:49 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City/Criminal Damage to Property-1st Degree
- 254 S. Hampton St. at 6:12 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 9:46 a.m. and 9:54 a.m., Contempt of Court
4/28
- 132 US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 10:50 a.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
- 1700 E. Lamar St. at Lowes at 12:51 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 2:08 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 2:08 p.m., Driving without a valid license
- 436 S. Lee St. Apt. A-7 at 11:24 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 405A Bessie Mays Circle at 1:16 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 88B Barbara Battle Way Americus Housing Authority at 3:38 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 605G Eastview Circle at 2:44 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 708 E. Church St. at 4:14 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 6:20 a.m., Driving without a valid license-Misdemeanor/Failure to obey traffic control device