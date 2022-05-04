SGTC Inducts Nine into National Technical Honor Society

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) recently inducted nine new members into the college’s chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) in recognition of the students’ outstanding academic achievement. The ceremony was held in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus.

The students honored with induction into the NTHS were: Derrick Carson of Butler, Culinary Arts; Zillie Daniels of Americus, Automotive Technology; David Lloyd of Americus, Electrical Systems Technology; Makayla McCants of Oglethorpe, Aircraft Structural Technology; Cassandra Milledge of Americus, Practical Nursing; Mae Morrison of Lumber City, Welding and Joining Technology; Nakia Rhone of Americus, Automotive Technology; Timothy Richardson of Preston, Automotive Collision Repair; and Kimberly Sadecky of Montezuma, Criminal Justice Technology.

In presenting the inductees, SGTC mathematics instructor Chester Taylor listed the seven attributes all members of the NTHS share in common: responsibility, scholarship, skill, honesty, citizenship, leadership, and service.

During the ceremony, SGTC Financial Aid Specialist Jasmine Mercer lit a purple candle to represent each of the seven attributes, and a white candle to represent the guiding light of knowledge.

After the lighting of the candles, Taylor presented to each honoree a certificate commemorating their inductions. The new members of the honor society then recited the NTHS pledge to maintain high standards of conduct and strive for excellence with honor and integrity in all aspects of their personal and professional lives.

The National Technical Honor Society honors the achievements of students within workforce education, provides scholarships to encourage the pursuit of higher education, and cultivates excellence in today’s highly competitive workforce.

South Georgia Technical College offers opportunities for excellence in over 200 degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs. Learn more about all the programs SGTC offers at www.southgatech.edu, and apply now to enroll for summer semester, which begins May 25.