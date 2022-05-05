Peach Belt Conference releases softball conference tournament bracket

Published 8:55 pm Thursday, May 5, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

The Peach Belt Conference has released its softball tournament bracket. Photo by the Peach Belt Conference

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS, GA – The Peach Belt Conference has released the bracket for the 2022 Softball Tournament, which begins this Friday in Greenwood, S.C. The top seven teams in the PBC standings advance to the single-elimination tournament which is being hosted by Lander University. The #1 seed will receive a bye to the semifinals, which will be played on Saturday, May 7, along with the championship game.

Georgia Southwestern will face Young Harris College on Friday, May 6th at 5:00pm. Georgia Southwestern will be the #4 seed for the PBC Tournament, their highest in program history. The Hurricanes return to the tournament for the first time since 2019 where they reached the championship game as a seven seed. The 2022 team enters the postseason with a 33-20 overall mark, 14-10 in conference play and winners of six of their last eight.

All games will be played at Doug Spears Field in the Jeff May Complex at Lander University. The winner of the PBC Tournament will receive the PBC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

2022 PBC Softball
Tournament Schedule

Friday, May 6
#6 USC Aiken vs. #3 Lander, 2:30 pm
#5 Young Harris vs. #4 Georgia Southwestern, 5:00 pm
#7 Flagler vs. #2 Columbus State, 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 6
5-4 winner vs. #1 North Georgia, 12:00 pm
3-6 winner vs. 2-7 winner, 2:30 pm
Championship Game, 6:00 pm

 

More Sports

Peach Belt Conference releases baseball conference tournament bracket

Lady Hurricanes’ Softball sets program record with four players earning PBC All-Conference honors

Wildcats sweep Tigers and advance to Elite 8

Ninth-Ranked GSW Men’s Golf Team selected for NCAA Tournament Appearance

Print Article