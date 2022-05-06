Release from City of Americus on boil water advisory

Advisory in Effect Until Further Notice

Americus, May 5, 2022: The City of Americus wants all citizens to implement a boil water advisory immediately. On Wednesday, May 4th, the Americus Water Department informed the City of Americus, Sumter County Emergency Management, and the Sumter County Health Department that there was a mechanical issue that needed addressing and water would need to be tested. As a precaution, the citizens of Americus should follow CDC guidelines for safe water consumption.

What we know at this time is that the Americus Water Department is awaiting assistance in testing and should have answers within the next day or so. In the meantime, citizens living within the city limits, as well as county residents using city water should following the following protocol:

Bring tap water to a rolling boil

Boil for one minute

Allow to cool

Or obtain bottled water that is certified by the Georgia State Department of Agriculture

Boiled water or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, drinking water for pets, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

“At this time, the Mayor, Americus City Council, and I want the citizens to know that we are working as quickly as possible to return things to normal,” shared Americus City Manager, Diadra Powell. “However, we need our citizens to follow the CDC guidelines for boiling water until we receive the all-clear.”

What is being done now? Crews are making infrastructure improvements. You will need to continue to boil water until lab results are finalized. Once the city is given the all-clear, you will need to flush all facets for a minimum of two minutes before using water for drinking or food consumption.

In addition, Powell encourages all citizens to visit www.sumtercountyga.us and visit the Code Red tab and sign up to receive up-to-date information via telephone and text. You may also visit www.americusga.gov for more information as it becomes available.

In regards to local restaurants, the Georgia Department of Public Health issued a statement via email to all Sumter County/Americus facilities with permits from Sumter County Health Department on Wednesday. Food Service establishments in Americus with pre-approved emergency operations plans for water interruption may implement those plans during this Boil Water Advisory period. Pre-approved plans are reviewed/approved by the local county Health Department/Environmental Health office only. Those without plans must cease operation immediately until the advisory is lifted and contact the Sumter County Health Department/ Environmental Health office (833) 337-1749 for instructions to reopen.

Updates will be released as information becomes available.