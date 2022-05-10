Secretary of State Raffensperger hosts She Leads Virtual Workshop on developing fundraising strategies

(Atlanta) – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pleased to announce that She Leads will be hosting the fourth and last installment of a 4-part virtual workshop series on Thursday, May 19 at 6pm titled, “Developing Your Fundraising Strategy.”

“Having started a small business myself, I will do whatever I can to help other Georgia businesses succeed,” said Raffensperger. “I know building a thriving business can sometimes seem daunting. That is why we are hoping to provide Georgia entrepreneurs with the tools they need through this She Leads program.”

Fundraising is a difficult, but necessary part of the small businesses road to success. Unfortunately, many small businesses get lost in the fundraising process. During this 1-hr guided instruction workshop, we will cover how to develop a winning fundraising strategy for your small business.

The workshop series will be moderated by Award-winning Journalist Donna Lowry and will be facilitated by Founder & CEO, Finance Savvy CEO™, and creator of Your Profit Playbook™ Marguerite Pressley Davis. These interactive workshops will take place on the phone and online, giving our participants flexibility to join on any device. Participants will receive a downloadable workbook, hands-on activities, and a dedicated Q&A during and at the end of each workshop to allow participants to get their most pressing questions answered.

She Leads is a women’s financial empowerment seminar series hosted by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of his multi-faceted financial literacy platform and is administered through the Securities and Charities. These free webinars feature industry leaders who discuss resources that can help increase attendees’ knowledge about money, their relationship to money, and financial issues and strategies for growing their wealth.

The office of the Secretary of State invites all Georgians to attend these free and informational workshops.

To register for this free event, click here.

To learn more about She Leads, click here.

To watch previous She Leads webinars, click here.

