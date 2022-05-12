Mr. and Mrs. Beau Barrett

Gustave Beauregard Sisson Barrett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Sisson Barrett of Leslie, and Natalie Clair Mitcham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Patton Mitcham of Perry, were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, during a double ring alfresco ceremony officiated by McAllister Leskosky of Macon at The Retreat of Southern Bridle Farms in Henderson. The couple repeated their wedding vows before a white wooden arbor that served as the altar that was draped with southern smilax tied back with flower bouquets.

The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father to music performed by a string ensemble from the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings at Mercer University.

Mallory Jean Mitcham served as her sister’s maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Megan Elizabeth Barfield, Hannah Grace Bentley, Kathy Lee Brandi, Kaylie Lopez Brown, Taylor Brooke Dickerson, Anna Burton James, Hali Eckard Leskosky, Shannon Ford Lewis and Meredith Page Roberts.

They were attired alike in sleeveless, high neck formal gowns of ice blue satin that were fitted through the bodice and waistline that gently flowed into flared floor length skirts with small trains. They carried bouquets of long stemmed white Modeil roses, snowflake roses, smilax and Italian ruscus tied with a white satin ribbon.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride was beautifully attired in a strapless gown of white satin that was fitted through the bodice and hipline and buttoned down the back with tiny covered buttons. The flared skirt ended in a modified train. Her veil of white illusion fell gracefully from the back of her head into long train. She carried a large bouquet of long stemmed white Mondeil roses, snowflake spray roses, white Playa Blanca garden roses, white Clooney ranunculus, accented with Italian ruscus and smilax tied with ivory satin ribbon.

The groom’s father served as best man. Usher groomsmen were John Richard Larendon Barrett, brother of the groom, Dillon Cain Blankenship, Thomas Michael Farray, Andrew William Gordon, Mason Alexander Love, Andrew Patton Mitcham, Lane Scott Mitcham, Luke Asher Mitcham, all brothers of the bride, Stewart McKinley Musselwhite and Stephen Taylor Stowe.

The mother of the bride wore a sleeveless dress of claret silk satin featuring a fitted waistline and full skirt that fell to floor length. She carried a bouquet of long stemmed white Mondeil roses, snowflake roses, white ranunculus and Italian ruscus tied with white satin ribbon.

The mother of the groom wore a formal gown of navy blue silk satin that featured a round neckline and fitted bodice, elbow length sleeves of silk illusion re-embroidered with navy blue Alencon lace. The waistline was accented on the left side with a bow centered by a diamond brooch. She carried a bouquet of long stemmed white Mondeil roses, snowflake roses, white ranunculus, smilax and Italian ruscus tied with a white satin ribbon.

Following the ceremony a reception hosted by the bride’s parents followed in the Grand Pavilion that was beautifully decorated with a myriad of flowers and greenery. Southern smilax draped the ceiling and guests were seated at round tables for eight covered with white floor length table cloths featuring centerpiece arrangements of white hydrangeas, white snap dragons, white dendrobium orchids accented with Italian ruscus surrounded by white votive candles. The wedding party was seated at two sixteen foot long wooden farm tables in the center of the room that was garlanded with white Mondail roses and white snowflake roses. Hanging from the ceiling above the tables were eight foot long arrangements of white Mondail roses, snowflake spray roses, white Cremon mums, white orchids and white snap dragons.

The five tiered wedding cake was edged with smilax. As the couple cut the cake, a bottle of champagne was sabered. A buffet dinner of roast chicken breast and pork tenderloin and multiple sides was served from a tented area.

The 12-piece dance band Power 2 Party performed music for dancing.

The evening preceding the wedding, the groom’s parents hosted the rehearsal dinner for the wedding party and immediate family at Carriage House veranda where guests were seated at an L shaped table featuring arrangements of blue hydrangeas and peacock feathers and they hosted a brunch the morning after the wedding at the same site.

Following a wedding trip to Napa Valley, California, the couple will reside in Macon. The groom is a Certified Public Accountant at McNair, McLemore and Middlebrooks Co. LLC and the bride teaches at Stratford Academy.