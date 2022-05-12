Retraction in the Schley County and Furlow Charter region track meet story published in the May 11 edition

By Ken Gustafson

In the Wednesday, May 11 edition of the Americus Times-Recorder, an article was written about the performances of the Schley County and Furlow Charter track and field teams at the Region 1A Sectional Meet in Homer, GA on Saturday, May 7.

In that article, it was written that Schley County senior Liberty Justice, who competed in the Girls Shot Put event in that meet, is the defending GHSA Class A-Public state champion in that event. That statement was incorrect. The truth is that Justice is the defending GHSA Class A-Public state runner-up in the Girls Shot Put event. Justice finished second in the state in the Girls Shot Put event a year ago.

We are very sorry for printing this inaccurate information and we are running this retraction as a result.