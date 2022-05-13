BOE approves raises

The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) met for their regular meeting on Thursday, 5.12.22. The BOE utilized a consent agenda, and several items were voted on at one time, rather than addressing them individually. As is typical for a consent agenda, all the items were unanimously approved. Within those items where recommendations from curriculum, property and technology committees.

The finance report was also approved unanimously. As the Finance Chair, Rick Barnes pointed out, the 2023 budget has not been completed as yet because of outstanding information from the state. Specifically, the state has not articulated what portion of the budget it will pay towards transportation needs. As it stands to date, with these numbers unknown, there is a $850,000 shortage. Once the state determines their funding, the budget will be presented. Also, under finance a $2000 “state salary scale increase” for certified staff and classified directors was also approved. In addition to this increase, a 2% increase will be given to classified staff.

Air purification system update was given. As of date, there is still outstanding information to be gathered and the appropriate people are doing so. The item is tabled until the information is in hand to make an educated vote on how to proceed.

After executive session, the personnel committee recommended acceptance of three retirements, 28 resignations, two transfers, one employment rescindment, seven employments and three Family Medical Leave Act designations. This passed unanimously. Also, after executive session the BOE had to make a decision on a tribunal appeal. The tribunal had ruled on the situation, however those involved with the outcome chose to appeal the decision to the BOE. The BOE voted 4-3 to uphold the tribunal’s decision. In favor of upholding were Barnes, Kearse, Roland and Hamilton. Opposed were Bivins, Jackson and Harris.

Important dates for those interested are the Sumter County High School Baccalaureate which will be Thursday 5.26.33 at 6pm in the SCHS gym. Graduation will be on Friday, 5.27.22 at 8pm at Finklea-Robinson Stadium

This meeting as well as past meetings have been archived on the Sumter County Schools Facebook page of the same name. The next work session will take place on Monday, 6.13.22 and the voting meeting will follow on Thursday, 6.16.22. The meetings can be viewed on Facebook or attended in person at 100 Learning Lane.