Doris Teele Bailey: May 11, 2022

Doris Teele Bailey, 88, of Americus, GA passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, May 11, 2022 surrounded by family and friends.

Ms. Bailey was born Doris Ellene Teele on August 6, 1933 in Miami, Florida, the youngest of four children of the late John Leonard Teele and Artie Ophelia Allen Teele. Her daddy had several nicknames for her, the one most frequently used was “Dottie” which she is still affectionately referred to by her family as well as “Bobbi”.

While growing up in Miami she learned to twirl a fire baton and performed in the Orange Bowl Stadium.

She moved with her family to Ellaville, GA in 1947. Ms. Bailey graduated from Ellaville High School in 1950 with the caption “She is gentle, she is shy but, there is mischief in her eye.”

After high school she attended Patterson Business School located in Americus, GA. In April 1951 she married the late Otha Crawford(O. C.) Bailey. While they were married they had three children.

Although she had several jobs in Americus, Doris went to work for the Americus & Sumter County Hospital in August 1964, retiring in 1998 after 34 years of dedicated service as a Certified Medical Transcriptionist in the Pathology Department.

Dottie was an avid mystery reader, loved working crossword puzzles, always learning a new craft to make things, an accomplished cook, but her passion was quilting.

Ms. Bailey was a member of Cheek Memorial Baptist Church.

She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her beloved children, Steve Bailey of Macon, GA and Kathy Gerbig of Americus, GA. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Stephanie Jenkins (Beau),Jennifer Nash (Charlie), Kerri Keeffe (Geoff), David (Bud) Nash (Marissa), Ashley Carlisle (Daniel), Brandon Ehrler and Karissa Campbell (Chris); 12 great-grandchildren: Alex Holton (Cynthia), Kyle Buchanan, Kaylee Nash, Beau Jenkins, Karlee Jenkins, Maggie Nash, Meredith Nash, Vivian Nash, Kate Keeffe, Grayson Keeffe, Nora Donohue and Caroline Carlisle; 1 great-great-grandchild, Kennidi Holton; along with several nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Sue Nash, as well as her siblings, Raymond Teele, John Teele and Marjorie Taylor.

Funeral services for Doris Teele Bailey will be held at Life Point Church in Americus, GA, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10:00am with internment to immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel from 5:00 – 7:00pm.

You may sign the online guest book

