John Steven “Steve” Owen: May 9, 2022

John Steven “Steve” Owen passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Perfect Care. He was 68 years old.

His wife of 41 years, Michele Annette Owen, preceded him in death on April 1, 2022. He was also preceded in death by his parents and older brother, James “Ronnie” Owen (Marta).

Steve was born in Americus on July 9, 1953 to the late Calvin and Eunice Owen; he was the second of four children. He spent his childhood working on the family farm and attending Shiloh Baptist Church. Steve graduated from Plains High School. As a young man, he spent over a decade in the National Guard. Many people in the Sumter County area know Steve as the friendly face that would greet them when they needed an oil change or some repair work; he worked in the automotive service and repair industry for 30 years, most recently as the service manager for Premier Automotive.

Steve is survived by his three sons: John Owen (Jenny), Patrick Owen (Tami), Clay Owen (Meredith), all of Americus; and his two daughters: Melissa Galbraith (Shannon) of Flowery Branch, GA, and Tammy Groff (Mike) of Tampa, FL. He is also survived by two siblings: Sheryl Norton (Ralph) of Americus, and Ferrell Owen (Gale) of Ellaville. Steve was blessed with four grandchildren who survive him: Jake Owen, Preslee Owen, Austin Tisdale, and Zoie Tisdale. Many nieces and nephews survive their beloved “Uncle Stevie.”

Steve loved life, his family, his pets, his friends, and his truck. He maintained a bright green 1994 Chevrolet Silverado as his daily vehicle until 2019.

A Celebration of Life service for Steve Owen will be held at Life Point Church on May 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Stephen Fripp officiating. All are invited to attend.

To sign our online guestbook and express your condolences to the family, please visit www.hancockfuneralhomeinc.com

Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements for Mr. John Steven “Steve” Owen.