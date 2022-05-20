Marvin Chad Smith, IV, of Americus awarded South Georgia Technical College Lou Crouch Law Enforcement Scholarship

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Marvin Chad Smith, IV of Americus was presented with the Lou Crouch Law Enforcement Scholarship by the South Georgia Technical College Foundation at the completion of the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy Class 22 – 01 graduation ceremony recently. Smith earned his Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification from the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy.

“I never planned to go to college,” said Smith. “I started working construction at age 16 and never thought I would be where I am today. Finding this career path has opened my eyes to a whole different world and has made me want to put in the work day in and day out to get better and learn more. Finding something I love doing and enjoy doing has made me want to further my education.”

Smith thanked Lou Crouch for the scholarship opportunity. “This scholarship will help me so I can continue to grow my knowledge and prepare for my future. By continuing my education, I can become a better officer and also help educate others along the way. I am very grateful to Lou Crouch, the SGTC Foundation and South Georgia Technical College for this opportunity,” said Smith.

Lou Crouch of Bryon endowed his first scholarship at South Georgia Technical College in January 2013 to assist students who enrolled in the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy and with Smith, Crouch has provided scholarships for 31 students so far.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford congratulated Smith on receiving the Lou Crouch scholarship and wished him the best as he starts his career as a POST certified officer. “I am very proud of you and I am thankful to Lou Crouch and the other individuals who have supported the SGTC Law Enforcement Academy through individual scholarships,” said President Watford.

SGTC Foundation Executive Director and Vice President for Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird thanked Lou Crouch for his part in helping students like Smith and others obtain their dreams of entering the law enforcement field. “This scholarship is a tremendous help to the young men and women who are training to become public servants and work as law enforcement officers here in Georgia. This scholarship is not only helping our students but it is making communities safer. We appreciate Lou Crouch’s involvement and the financial support of this program and our students,” said Bird.

For more information about donating or establishing an endowed scholarship at South Georgia Technical College contact Su Ann Bird, SGTC Foundation Executive Director at 229.931.2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Contributions may also be mailed to the SGTC Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA.

South Georgia Tech is one of five technical colleges in Georgia that are allowed to provide training for new law enforcement officers to receive their basic law enforcement training and obtain college credit at the same time. The cadets undergo 18 weeks and over 700 hours of intense training mentally and physically.

The LEA graduates receive their POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) certification from South Georgia Technical College as well as a technical certificate of credit that can be utilized toward a diploma or Associate Degree in Criminal Justice.

Beginning Fall Semester 2022, SGTC and other Technical College Law Enforcement Academies will be restructuring the training to mirror the other POST certifying academies. It will now be 11-weeks but will still provide intense physical and mental training as well as provide college credit toward an associate of applied science degree in Criminal Justice.

For more information about the Law Enforcement Academy contact the Law Enforcement Academy office at 229.931.2716 or SGTC Law Enforcement Academy Director Brett Murray at 229.931.2756 or bmurray@southgatech.edu.