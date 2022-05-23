Alma Jean Hall Salter: May 19, 2022

Mrs. Alma Jean Hall Salter age 81 of Americus, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Plains Baptist Church. Rev. Buck Kenny will officiate the service. The following gentlemen will serve as active pallbearers; Henry Salter, Chad Salter, Dean Batts, Rodney Carpenter, Scott Daniel and Tyler Daniel. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held Friday, May 20th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services.

Alma Jean Hall Salter was born July 23, 1940 in Jefferson, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Roy Price Hall and the late Beulah Mae Craig Hall. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Plains Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Bobby H. Salter of Americus. A daughter and son-in-law, Angela Dawn Salter (Mark) of Forsyth, Ga. Three grandchildren, Christopher Pitts, Jeremy Pitts and Spouse Ashley, and Ashley Brooke Pitts. Two great grandchildren, Cash Pitts and Hollyn Pitts.

Mrs. Salter was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred McGarity, Jereline Strickling and a brother Roy Price Hall Jr.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.