Donalson Named NCBWA Region Pitcher of the Year

WINGATE, N.C. — The 2022 All-Southeast Region Teams from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) has been announced. The National College Baseball Writers Association named Georgia Southwestern pitcher Jared Donalson as it’s Southeast Region Pitcher of the Year.

Donalson was also named as a first team All-Region selection and will be up for All-America nominations. Jared Donalson‘s final season was statistically one of the best seasons by a GSW pitcher in school history. The redshirt senior is 10-3 on the season, compiling a 1.81 ERA while piling up 121 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings of work. Donalson has tossed three complete games on the year, while holding opponents to a .189 batting average. Donalson finished his season 4th in the nation in strikeouts, Wins, and fifth in ERA. He finished first in the Peach in strikeouts, ERA, opposing batting average, and wins. He won three Peach Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week awards and two Region Pitcher of the Week awards.

In the opening round of the Peach Belt Conference tournament, Donalson opened up the series pitching eight innings allowing just one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and throwing 121 pitches to give the Hurricanes the series lead. The senior returned to the mound to close out the third and deciding game of the series earning the first save of his career pitching two innings giving up zero earned runs, and striking out four batters. Donalson became the second straight GSW Pitcher of the Year selected for the award after Tucker Smith won the previous season.

The 30 honorees represent 16 different teams in the region, with defending national champion Wingate leading the way with five All-Region honorees, followed closely by Francis Marion with four selections. Wingate and current number one team in the nation North Greenville lead the way with three first team selections apiece, with FMU and Lenoir-Rhyne getting two first team honorees apiece. In total, seven different teams had multiple All-Region selections.

NCBWA All-Southeast Region

First Team C – John Michael Faile, North Greenville 1B – Darius Nobles, Francis Marion 2B – Jack Casbarro, Mount Olive 3B – Todd Mattox, Francis Marion SS – Braylin Marine, Newberry OF – Marek Chlup, North Greenville OF – Crews Taylor, North Georgia OF – Bobby Dixon, UNC Pembroke DH – Drew Yniesta, Lenoir-Rhyne UT – Mitch Farris, Wingate SP – Jared Donalson, Georgia Southwestern SP – Brody McCullough, Wingate SP – Joshua Lanham, Lenoir-Rhyne SP – Reece Fields, North Greenville RP – Sam Brodersen, Wingate

Second Team C – Robert Brooks, Columbus State 1B – Steven Minter, Columbus State 2B – Seaver King, Wingate 3B – Alden Cottle, Mount Olive SS – Ben Gobbel, Belmont Abbey OF – Nick Brassington, Queens OF – Will Hardee, Francis Marion OF – Sean Johnson, Belmont Abbey DH – Leniel Gonzalez, Francis Marion UT – Ben Ferguson, Belmont Abbey SP – Joel Haney, USC Aiken SP – Alex Hart, Barton SP – Matt Bradley, Carson-Newman SP – Austin Mitchell, Wingate RP – McLain Harris, Young Harris

Player of the Year | Braylin Marine, Newberry

Pitcher of the Year | Jared Donalson, Georgia Southwestern

Coach of the Year | Jeff Gregory, Wingate