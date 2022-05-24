Estrada and Fogel Named to PING All-Region Team
Published 2:27 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022
From Staff Reports
NORMAN, OK — NCAA Division II PING All-Region honorees have been announced by the GCAA. Players across eight regions earned all-region honors in 2022 and both GSW golfers Simon Estrada and Erik Fogel were named to the NCAA DII PING Southeast All-Region team.
Estrada and Fogel were named to the team after leading GSW to their second straight Final Four appearance. The Hurricanes were two strokes away from returning to the national championship match, losing to eventual Division II National Champion, Lee University in the semifinal.
Estrada, a sophomore from Armenia, Columbia, continued his success as a Hurricane this season, earning his second all-region and second all-conference selection. Estrada had Top 15 finishes in four tournaments this season, with his best result at the Motor City Preview in October at the NCAA Division II National Championship host site TPC Michigan, where Estrada placed second leading the Hurricanes to the tournament win. He posted a 72.69 scoring average through 29 rounds.
Fogel, a freshman from Stockholm, Sweden, was a breakout star for the Hurricanes this season finishing in the Top 10 of two tournaments including the Peach Belt Conference Championships. His best finish was seventh place at the highly competitive Hurricane Invitational hosted by GSW. Fogel led the Hurricanes with a 71.94 scoring average through 18 rounds, which ranked seventh in the Peach Belt.
Estrada and Fogel return in the fall and look to help GSW return to another appearance in the national championship.
NCAA Division II PING All-Region
Southeast
Oscar Abrahamsson, South Carolina Aiken
Mauro Baez, Flagler
Bryson Boyette, Barton
Tom Bueschges, Newberry
Nico Cabello, Clayton State
Alberto Dominguez, Erskine
Jordan Doull, Columbus State
Simon Estrada, Georgia Southwestern
Erik Fogel, Georgia Southwestern
Luke Harries, Lincoln Memorial
Alex James, Lincoln Memorial
Leo Johansson, USC Aiken
Stephen Kinsel, North Georgia
Hugo Lari, Lander
Kristoffer Larsson, Limestone
Maxime Legros, Lander
Harry Lord, Lincoln Memorial
Levi Moody, Limestone
Jonathan Nielsen, Carson-Newman
Pontus Samuelsson, Limestone
Samuel Trueba, King
Evan Thompson, North Georgia