Estrada and Fogel Named to PING All-Region Team

From Staff Reports

NORMAN, OK — NCAA Division II PING All-Region honorees have been announced by the GCAA. Players across eight regions earned all-region honors in 2022 and both GSW golfers Simon Estrada and Erik Fogel were named to the NCAA DII PING Southeast All-Region team.

Estrada and Fogel were named to the team after leading GSW to their second straight Final Four appearance. The Hurricanes were two strokes away from returning to the national championship match, losing to eventual Division II National Champion, Lee University in the semifinal.

Estrada, a sophomore from Armenia, Columbia, continued his success as a Hurricane this season, earning his second all-region and second all-conference selection. Estrada had Top 15 finishes in four tournaments this season, with his best result at the Motor City Preview in October at the NCAA Division II National Championship host site TPC Michigan, where Estrada placed second leading the Hurricanes to the tournament win. He posted a 72.69 scoring average through 29 rounds.

Fogel, a freshman from Stockholm, Sweden, was a breakout star for the Hurricanes this season finishing in the Top 10 of two tournaments including the Peach Belt Conference Championships. His best finish was seventh place at the highly competitive Hurricane Invitational hosted by GSW. Fogel led the Hurricanes with a 71.94 scoring average through 18 rounds, which ranked seventh in the Peach Belt.

Estrada and Fogel return in the fall and look to help GSW return to another appearance in the national championship.

NCAA Division II PING All-Region

Southeast

Oscar Abrahamsson, South Carolina Aiken

Mauro Baez, Flagler

Bryson Boyette, Barton

Tom Bueschges, Newberry

Nico Cabello, Clayton State

Alberto Dominguez, Erskine

Jordan Doull, Columbus State

Simon Estrada, Georgia Southwestern

Erik Fogel, Georgia Southwestern

Luke Harries, Lincoln Memorial

Alex James, Lincoln Memorial

Leo Johansson, USC Aiken

Stephen Kinsel, North Georgia

Hugo Lari, Lander

Kristoffer Larsson, Limestone

Maxime Legros, Lander

Harry Lord, Lincoln Memorial

Levi Moody, Limestone

Jonathan Nielsen, Carson-Newman

Pontus Samuelsson, Limestone

Samuel Trueba, King

Evan Thompson, North Georgia