Former SGTC Jet Jae Crowder enshrined in NJCAA Hall of Fame

From Staff Reports

CHARLOTTE, NC – Former South Georgia Technical College Jets basketball player Jae Crowder, who is currently playing with the Phoenix Suns (AZ) in the National Basketball Association (NBA) League, was inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Men’s Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame for 2022.

Crowder played basketball for South Georgia Technical College in 2008 – 2009 and led them to a 27 – 1 overall record and the program’s first NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship tournament appearance. Crowder helped the team win its first game in the national tournament with a 91 – 89 overtime victory over Navarro (TX).

While playing basketball at South Georgia Technical College, Crowder earned the Georgia Junior College Athletic Association (GJCAA) Player of the Year award as a freshman, was named to the GJCAA First Team All-Conference team, earned NJCAA Second Team All-American Honors and was on the All-Freshman team.

Crowder transferred at the end of his freshman season to Howard College (TX), where he was named the State Farm Junior College Player of the Year after helping the Hawks to their first-ever national title in men’s basketball. Crowder was named to the all-tournament team following the 85 – 80 overtime victory against Three Rivers Community College (MO) in the title matchup.

Later, he transferred to Marquette University (WI) to play for two seasons, where he was named Big East Player of the Year in his senior season, an Associated Press Second Team All-America honoree, a John R. Wooden Award All-America Team member, and an All-Big East First Team selection, one of 15 finalists of the 2012 John R. Wooden Award, a NABC Coaches’ All-American Third Team member, and a NABC All-District 5 Second Team selection. Crowder helped the Golden Eagles reach the Sweet 16 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

In 2012, Jae Crowder, was taken with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but was traded to the Dallas Mavericks later than night. The current Phoenix Suns (AZ) forward has made eight straight postseason appearances with five different teams (Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks). He has played for seven teams in nine seasons in the NBA.

Crowder made the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat (FL) in 2020 but fell to the Los Angeles Lakers (4-2). He reached his second NBA Finals with the Suns in 2021.

Crowder is an adaptable player that radiates toughness and a winning mentality. His father, Corey Crowder, played in the NBA for the Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs (TX) and had a 14-year professional basketball career, mostly playing in Europe.

Joining Jae Crowder in the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 2022 was Jimmy Butler, a student-athlete at Tyler Junior College in (2007 – 2008) and Chris DePew, Coach at SUNY Sullivan Athletics (NY).