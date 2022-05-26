Area Beat Report May 25 and May 26

Published 3:24 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Demetrice Darnell (In Jail), 41, Probation Violation
  • Jones, James Leon (In Jail), 42, Probation Violation
  • Morales-Lopez, Ulises Alejandro (In Jail), 20, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Norton, Christopher Owen (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation
  • Reddick, Kanorris Deshawn (In Jail), 19, Criminal Trespass
  • Stallings, Nicholas Ray (Bonded Out), 39, Obstructing of Enforcement Officers/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Wilkerson, Tarvis Donnale (Bonded Out), 49, Aggravated Assault
  • Smith, Kelcey Rashaud (In Jail), 31, Driving too fast for conditions/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance/Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
  • Davis, Derrick Jermaine (In Jail), 40, Failure to Appear
  • Burton, Horatio Cartrez (In Jail), 29, Battery/Criminal Trespass/Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Harris, Shauyana Na’Sayeh (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

5/23

  • 528 E. Jefferson St. at 3:12 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 1211 District Line Rd. at 4:48 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 121 E. Wilson St. Lot 23A at 7:56 a.m., Vehicle Theft
  • 291 Watermelon Rd. at 9:31 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 733 Seed Farm Rd. at 9:47 a.m., Lost Tag
  • Hwy 19 South and Albany Annex Rd. at 2:25 p.m., Accident Report
  • 603 Southwestern Circle at 1:59 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • Hwy 19 N at Shiloh Rd. at 9:54 p.m., Warning for impeding traffic
  • 154 Hwy 49 N at 10 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 205 Hwy 49 South at Lot C at 10:08 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 140 Aster Dr. at 3:30 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

5/24

  • 738 GA Hwy 118 at 4:25 a.m., Information for officer
  • 399 Arch Helms Rd. at 3:15 a.m., Burglary
  • 503 Winder St. at 9:10 a.m., Shots Fired
  • 3929 GA Hwy 280 East at 9:49 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 19 N at Honey Suckle at 10:48 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 136 Arlington Dr. Lot A at 11:16 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 0 Ron Circle Lott 11 at 11:23 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • Hwy 49 N at 2:46 p.m., Warning issued for excessive speeding
  • 343 Middle River Rd. at 2:50 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 0 Grover Dr. and Brick Yard Rd. at 2:55 p.m., Information for officer
  • 849 Yankee Rd. at 4:32 p.m., Civil Matter
  • GA Hwy 49N at MM 19 at 7:40 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 49N and MM 23 at 9:01 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 155 Stonewall Dr. at 11:38 p.m., Civil Matter
  • Barns Rd. and Magnolia Rd. at 4:35 a.m., Accident Report
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 5:12 a.m., Alarm Activation

5/25

  • Felder St. at 7:35 a.m., Traffic – non-alcoholic related
  • 102 Argo St. at 11 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 133 Hwy 27 Apt. E6 at 2:55 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 112A Waitsman Dr. at 3:22 p.m., Stalking
  • 219A Horton Dr. at 4:23 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 1506 East Forsyth St. at Roses at 6:20 p.m., Theft By Deception – Felony
  • 803 North Lee St. at 8:34 p.m., Restraint of Dogs
  • Academy St. at 12:19 a.m., Discharging firearms at or near public property
  • 429 Forest St. at 9:40 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 611 Walter Way at 1:11 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 824 Flintside Dr. at 3:16 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 112 Graham St. at 3:45 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23 at 4:18 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • Styles Dr. off Styles Robinson at 9:13 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 195 Upper River Rd. at 10:52 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • Hwy 195 N at Friendship Baptist Church at 1:05 p.m., Theft
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 2:08 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • Mask Rd. and South Lee St. Rd. at 5:02 p.m., Welfare Check
  • US Hwy 280 East at Mile Post 33 at 5:18 p.m., Warning for passing in no passing zone
  • 170 Railroad St. at 5:32 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 243 Phil Jones Sr. Rd. at 7:25 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • 180 Package House Rd. at 9:07 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Rockhill Subdivision at 9:44 p.m., shots fired
  • 150 Barnes Rd. at 1:15 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 200 block of Hwy 280 West at 1:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

5/26

  • 117 Shady Bottom at 4:46 a.m., Entering Auto
  • 1022 GA Hwy 45 South at 5:57 a.m., Blocked Roadway

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Gay, Tabitha Elaine, 37, Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Nuisances

