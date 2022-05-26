Area Beat Report May 25 and May 26
Published 3:24 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Demetrice Darnell (In Jail), 41, Probation Violation
- Jones, James Leon (In Jail), 42, Probation Violation
- Morales-Lopez, Ulises Alejandro (In Jail), 20, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Norton, Christopher Owen (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation
- Reddick, Kanorris Deshawn (In Jail), 19, Criminal Trespass
- Stallings, Nicholas Ray (Bonded Out), 39, Obstructing of Enforcement Officers/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Wilkerson, Tarvis Donnale (Bonded Out), 49, Aggravated Assault
- Smith, Kelcey Rashaud (In Jail), 31, Driving too fast for conditions/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance/Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Davis, Derrick Jermaine (In Jail), 40, Failure to Appear
- Burton, Horatio Cartrez (In Jail), 29, Battery/Criminal Trespass/Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- Harris, Shauyana Na’Sayeh (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/23
- 528 E. Jefferson St. at 3:12 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 1211 District Line Rd. at 4:48 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 121 E. Wilson St. Lot 23A at 7:56 a.m., Vehicle Theft
- 291 Watermelon Rd. at 9:31 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 733 Seed Farm Rd. at 9:47 a.m., Lost Tag
- Hwy 19 South and Albany Annex Rd. at 2:25 p.m., Accident Report
- 603 Southwestern Circle at 1:59 p.m., 911 Hangup
- Hwy 19 N at Shiloh Rd. at 9:54 p.m., Warning for impeding traffic
- 154 Hwy 49 N at 10 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 205 Hwy 49 South at Lot C at 10:08 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 140 Aster Dr. at 3:30 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
5/24
- 738 GA Hwy 118 at 4:25 a.m., Information for officer
- 399 Arch Helms Rd. at 3:15 a.m., Burglary
- 503 Winder St. at 9:10 a.m., Shots Fired
- 3929 GA Hwy 280 East at 9:49 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 19 N at Honey Suckle at 10:48 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 136 Arlington Dr. Lot A at 11:16 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 0 Ron Circle Lott 11 at 11:23 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Hwy 49 N at 2:46 p.m., Warning issued for excessive speeding
- 343 Middle River Rd. at 2:50 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 0 Grover Dr. and Brick Yard Rd. at 2:55 p.m., Information for officer
- 849 Yankee Rd. at 4:32 p.m., Civil Matter
- GA Hwy 49N at MM 19 at 7:40 p.m., Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 49N and MM 23 at 9:01 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 155 Stonewall Dr. at 11:38 p.m., Civil Matter
- Barns Rd. and Magnolia Rd. at 4:35 a.m., Accident Report
- Sumter County Courthouse at 5:12 a.m., Alarm Activation
5/25
- Felder St. at 7:35 a.m., Traffic – non-alcoholic related
- 102 Argo St. at 11 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 133 Hwy 27 Apt. E6 at 2:55 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 112A Waitsman Dr. at 3:22 p.m., Stalking
- 219A Horton Dr. at 4:23 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 1506 East Forsyth St. at Roses at 6:20 p.m., Theft By Deception – Felony
- 803 North Lee St. at 8:34 p.m., Restraint of Dogs
- Academy St. at 12:19 a.m., Discharging firearms at or near public property
- 429 Forest St. at 9:40 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 611 Walter Way at 1:11 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 824 Flintside Dr. at 3:16 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 112 Graham St. at 3:45 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23 at 4:18 a.m., Traffic Stop
- Styles Dr. off Styles Robinson at 9:13 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- 195 Upper River Rd. at 10:52 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- Hwy 195 N at Friendship Baptist Church at 1:05 p.m., Theft
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:08 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- Mask Rd. and South Lee St. Rd. at 5:02 p.m., Welfare Check
- US Hwy 280 East at Mile Post 33 at 5:18 p.m., Warning for passing in no passing zone
- 170 Railroad St. at 5:32 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 243 Phil Jones Sr. Rd. at 7:25 p.m., Suicide Threat
- 180 Package House Rd. at 9:07 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Rockhill Subdivision at 9:44 p.m., shots fired
- 150 Barnes Rd. at 1:15 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 200 block of Hwy 280 West at 1:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
5/26
- 117 Shady Bottom at 4:46 a.m., Entering Auto
- 1022 GA Hwy 45 South at 5:57 a.m., Blocked Roadway
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Gay, Tabitha Elaine, 37, Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Nuisances