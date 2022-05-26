Ms. Bobbie L. Woodham turns 100 years young
Congratulations to Ms. Bobbie L. Woodham of Desoto, Georgia. Ms. Bobbie reached the grand YOUNG age of 100 on April 3rd, 2022. She was celebrated by her family and friends at a surprise birthday celebration held on April 2nd at the Reese Park Economic Building in Americus, Georgia. The event was attended by all nine of her living children (who also live in Sumter County). She had grandchildren, great, great great grandchildren and other close family in town for the special event from Florida, Virginia, South Carolina, Maryland, Massachusetts and throughout Georgia. She was recognized by her church: Friendship Baptist Church in Desoto, Georgia as the most senior pioneer being both the oldest member and having the most longevity in membership. Ms. Bobbie was truly surprised and showered with multiple great gifts including a declaration, presented by Ms. Tammye P. Jones who represented Congressman Sanford Bishop’s office. She recently received a personal greeting memorabilia from President Joe Biden. We wish Ms. Bobbie has many more years to celebrate.