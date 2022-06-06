SGTC President Emeritus Sparky Reeves retires from TCSG State Foundation Board service

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Emeritus Sparky Reeves was recognized recently for nearly 50 years of service to South Georgia Tech and the Technical College System of Georgia when he announced his retirement from serving on the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) State Foundation Board. Reeves joined the State Foundation Board in 2016 after retiring from South Georgia Tech.

TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier, TCSG 2nd Congressional State Board Member Carvel Lewis of Georgetown, TCSG State Foundation Board Chairman Dan Linginfelter of St. Simons Island, who is an South Georgia Technical College Aviation Maintenance graduate, TCSG State Foundation Board Executive Director Kelsey Bassett and TCSG Chief of Staff administrative assistant Stacy Marshall joined Reeves and his family and officials of South Georgia Technical College to thank Reeves for his service to South Georgia Tech, the system, the system foundation and more importantly to the TCSG students across the state.

“The experience and institutional knowledge Sparky has shared with the TCSG State Foundation Board has been invaluable. We appreciate what he has done to promote the Technical College System of Georgia and the State Foundation,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier.

TCSG State Foundation Board Chairman Dan Linginfelter shared that it is always a pleasure to come back to South Georgia Technical College. “I appreciate Sparky Reeves and South Georgia Technical College for what they have done and are doing to provide a strong workforce for our state. The State Foundation Board is here to support the Technical College System of Georgia through marketing, advocacy and fundraising to benefit college students, programs and faculty. Sparky has lived that mission for nearly 50 years.”

TCSG State Foundation Board Executive Director Kelsey Bassett worked with Reeves in her current position and in her previous position with the system. “Sparky Reeves is wonderful. He is an upbeat, positive and energetic individual and he makes everyone around him a better person. I am so grateful to have had him serve on the State Foundation Board and we are certainly going to miss him.”

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford also shared comments about Reeves and how much he appreciated him. “Sparky was my boss for many years and he is the type of individual that you never wanted to disappoint. He was a great President and we were very fortunate to have him agree to serve on the State Foundation Board once he retired.”

Watford and SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and SGTC Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird and SGTC Foundation Treasurer Ben Dupree met with the TCSG officials, Reeves and his wife, Allene, his son, Kevin, and his son-in-law Ryan Young and granddaughter, Reeves, to celebrate the impact that Sparky had on the college, the system and the system foundation.

Reeves, who retired as President of South Georgia Technical College on September 30th, 2015, worked with South Georgia Technical College and the Technical College System of Georgia for over 42 years before agreeing to serve on the TCSG State Foundation Board. He served on that board for another six years.

He began his career as a faculty member, later advanced to supervisor, coordinator, vice president and college president. He was President of South Georgia Technical College for 11 years and was named President Emeritus upon retirement.

While President at South Georgia Technical College, Reeves was very instrumental in building partnerships with business and industry giants in order to assist students in their quest for career opportunities.

He was also active with the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Foundation and was a key fundraiser for the college and its foundation. He helped grow the SGTC Foundation from $3 million to over $8 million in assets.

As a member of the TCSG State Foundation Board Development Committee, Reeves was charged with the task of vetting board member prospects and nominating them for approval by the board. He worked in close partnership with board members and the TCSG Commissioner to expand current funding priorities while at the same time determining new areas of need.

The TCSG Foundation Board is comprised of state-wide leaders from the Strategic Workforce Industries as well as leaders in their local communities, civic organizations and businesses. The TCSG Foundation Board guides the TCSG Foundation in its mission, vision, and growth. The board meets four times annually.

The TCSG Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) organization.