Harold Spurlin: June 5, 2022

Mr. Harold Spurlin, age 78, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Services are planned for 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 8, from the graveside at Sunset Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Brenda Lawson officiating. The family will receive friends for a short time following the services.

Born November 10, 1943 in Sumter County, he was the son of the late Tooney and Lucille Spurlin. He was a 1961 graduate of Union High School in Leslie, and was retired from the urethane industry, having been employed at Hickory Springs and Austin Urethane.

Harold was a gentle, quiet man. He had a big heart, and put everybody’s needs above his own.

He loved his wife. Where you saw one, you saw the other. He loved his sons and grandsons and was so pleased with their choices of wives. He was looking forward to becoming a great-granddaddy in October.

Anyone who knew Harold knew of his love for horses. Like his daddy, he was a cowboy. He worked horses and showed horses in his younger years. His great-nephew Justin is following in their footsteps.

Harold loved to sing. When he was younger he sang in country music bands, but there reached a time in his life when the Lord wanted Harold to serve Him with his music. He sang with “Behind the Cross”, William Herndon, and later with his wife at Perfect Care Retirement Home. He loved singing in his church every time he was asked. He had a stroke in 2017 that slowed him down, but was happy to be able to sing a few more times before the Covid pandemic began.

He was asked once how he would like to be remembered. He said, “Just say I was just an old cowboy who loved the Lord.”

Survivors include his wife, Evon Silver Spurlin; two sons: Robert Anthony Spurlin (Starla) and Kendall Spurlin; three sisters: Maggie Brownlee (Kenneth), Katherine Baily, and Dorothy Toms; and two sisters-in-law: Trisha Ragsdale (Johnny) and Barbara Floyd (Tim); two step-daughters: Kim Dauzat (Thomas) and Terri Jones (Stan); two grandsons: Jarod Wayne Spurlin (Lexi) and Robert Hunter Spurlin (Morgan); a great-grandbaby due in October; and step-grandson Benjamin Gooden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tooney and Lucille Spurlin; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Silver Barge; infant son Glenn Barnett Spurlin; step-grandson Cody Jones; two brothers-in-law: Ralph Baily and Paul Toms; and his beloved dogs Elvis and Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Sumter Humane Society, 108 Industrial Blvd., Americus, GA 31719; or to Salem United Methodist Church, 903 Upper River Road, Americus, GA 31709.

