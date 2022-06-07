June Hale Shumake: June 4, 2022

Mrs. June Hale Shumake, age 90, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Funeral services are planned for 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 7, in the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., with Rev. Kevin Brown officiating. Interment will be private.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday beginning at 10:00 AM at Hancock Funeral Home.

Born June 22, 1931 in Bedford, Indiana, and having spent most of her life in Americus, she was the daughter of the late Mattie Cantrell Hale and the late Robert Austin Hale. She was married to the late Henry Grady Shumake on July 8, 1951.

Mrs. Shumake was employed for 27 years in the Office of Academic Affairs at Georgia Southwestern College. She was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Surviving is a son, Patrick Shumake of Americus; nieces: Mary South of Athens, AL, Angie Livesay of Ft. Myers, FL, and Melanie Hawkins of Americus; nephews: Robert Austin Hale, III and Robert Shumake, both of Americus; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Grady Shumake; by a son, Henry Grady Shumake, Jr.; her brother, Robert Austin Hale, Jr.; and two nephews: Allen Shumake and Christopher Hale.

