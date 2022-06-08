Lana Turner Coble: June 3, 2022

:

Mrs. Lana Turner Coble, 77, of Waynesboro, GA went home to her Savior on June 3, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church of Waynesboro. Graveside service will follow at Burke Memorial Gardens. Lana was born on June 25, 1944 to Helen Miller Turner and James Clifford Turner in Norfolk, VA. Lana grew up in Walnut Grove, Spartanburg County, South Carolina. She was a graduate of Roebuck High School. She spent summers working in the family peach-packing business and used her earnings to pay for her elementary education degree from Winthrop College. She went on to teach first and second-grades in Greenville County, SC, while continuing her education, earning her master’s degree from Western Carolina University. In 1968, Lana married William Edward Coble, Jr. and together they began a dairy farm together in Simpsonville, SC. After the birth of their first child, Lana left working in the classroom to be a fulltime mom and to work alongside Edward on their dairy. She milked cows, fed calves, helped with harvesting, and other day-to-day farm tasks, all while being lovingly dedicated to their four children. Lana overcame a brain injury caused by a severe car accident in 1990, and then in 1994 she fought and survived breast cancer. These two events shaped their family life and deepened her already strong faith in Christ, realizing that each day she was given was a gift. Lana was always kind to everyone the Lord put into her path. No one left her presence without feeling loved. She routinely had extra people around the dinner table and always loved being surrounded by family and friends. Throughout the years, her childrens’ friends saw Lana as a second mom, farm employees dubbed her “abuela,” and she even became an adopted grandmother to many of her grandchildren’s friends. In 1998, Lana and her family moved to Burke County, GA to expand their dairy operation to be able to include their children in the family business. She continued to be a vital part of the daily operation of the farm and enjoyed welcoming daughter-in-laws and a son-in-law to the family. She especially found joy in the 16 grandchildren that have been added to her family in the last 18 years. During the time they’ve lived in Burke County, she was a member of First Baptist Church of Waynesboro, and she loved her church family. She especially found great joy in being a member of the choir and the Pairs and Spares Sunday school class. Lana was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Turner. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, William Edward Coble, Jr. She is also survived by four children and 16 grandchildren: William Edward Coble, III (Jen) and their children: Claire, William, Vivienne, Colette, and Drew of Roswell, NM; James Coble (Shelley) and their children: Jiles and Sydney; Joel Coble (Hadley) and their children: Mary Helen, Anna, Daniel, Sarah Beth, and Elijah all of Waynesboro, GA; Jane Graft (Adam) and their children: Lee, Reese, Emmie, and James of Americus, GA. She is also survived by a brother, David Turner (Lee Ann) and a special sister-in-law, Nancy Turner all of Walnut Grove, SC. Pallbearers will be: Jiles Coble, Lee Graft, Jim Bob Roberts, Samuel Lopez, Martin Luna, Alberto Santillan. Honorary pallbearers will be the “Pairs and Spares” Sunday school class and Dr. Johnny Christian who has faithfully cared for her for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Mission 10:14 P.O. Box 539 Millen, GA 30442 or First Baptist Church Missions Funds 853 N. Liberty St. Waynesboro, GA 30830. DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531). You may sign the guest book at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.