Southland Academy baseball players honored for their performances in 2022

AMERICUS – Several Southland Academy baseball players have been honored and awarded for their performances and contribution to the Raiders’ success during the 2022 season.

SAR junior pitcher Chase Ledge earned All-Region and All-State honors, as he posted a 1.18 ERA with 72 strikeouts over 59 innings pitched. Ledger also hit three home runs and drove in 17 RBIs at the plate. Ledger also posted a school record four shutouts in a single season and posted a no-hitter against Terrell Academy, who ended up winning the 2022 GISA Class AA State Championship.

Senior and Team Captain Caleb Law was also named to the Region 3-AAA All-Region Team. Law batted .368 with 14 RBIs and had 16 stolen bases. Law was also chosen to represent SAR in the GISA All-Star Game.

Junior Henry Johnson also made the Region 3-AAA All-Region Team for his performance in 2022. Johnson posted a .476 batting average with one home run, 27 RBIs and had five stolen bases. Johnson also set a new school record with five hits in a single game.

Sophomores Perry Usher and Will Godwin also excelled for the Raiders in 2022 and were both named to the All-Region Team. As a pitcher, Usher posted a 3.58 ERA with 40 strikeouts over 43 innings pitched. Godwin batted .356 with three home runs, seven doubles and 20 RBIs and threw out 16 base stealers as a catcher.

“These guys all had great seasons and I am proud of them and what they accomplished, as well as how they represent our school. We certainly would not have had the success we had without them,” SAR Head Coach John Brady said. “As with a lot of seasons, I believe we had at least one other guy that was very, very deserving of All State honors, but sometimes, that can be a tough process and it doesn’t happen. Three of these guys are returning for next season so we are excited to see them continue to improve and lead this program.”