GSW Youth Summer Camp Schedule

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Department of Athletics has a summer full of youth camps scheduled for 2022. The basketball, baseball, softball and soccer programs have sessions planned throughout the summer for children as young as five years old to high school elite players. Several team camp options are available as well.

Keep the kids busy, help them improve their skills and most importantly, have some fun this summer. Make your arrangements today!

All camps are included on the schedule below.

JUNE

7-22 — Baseball High School Team Camps

13-16 — Soccer Youth Camp (Ages 5-12) 9:00am – 12:00pm

20-23 — Soccer Middle School Camp

23-24 — Women’s Basketball Team Camp (JV & Varsity Girls)

27-30 — Soccer High School Camp

JULY

12 — Softball Prospect Camp (Ages 13-18) 9:00am – 3:00pm

19-21 — Baseball Youth Camp II (Ages 5-14) 9:00am – 12:00pm

19-21 — Softball Prospect Camp II (Ages 13-18)

AUGUST

13 — Justin Payne’s Basketball Elite Camp 10:00am-1:00pm

Visit each team page for more information, includes camp times and pricing. Register online. Click the link(s) above.