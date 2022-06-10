Jean M. Stanfield: June 8, 2022

Mrs. Jean M. Stanfield, age 88, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 8, at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center.

Services were held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, June 11, in the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., with Rev. Robert Orr officiating. Private interment followed..

The family received friends on Saturday at Hancock Funeral Home, between the hours of 5:00 & 6:00 PM.

Born October 16, 1933 in Fulton County, she was the daughter of the late Roy McEachern and the late Cleon Cook McEachern. Mrs. Stanfield retired as a payroll clerk at Farm Power Center and also had been employed at the Sumter County Stockyard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.W. Stanfield; and by a daughter-in-law Brenda Stanfield.

Survivors include her sons: Norris Stanfield (Amy) and Neal Stanfield; grandchildren: Carolyn Stanfield Nutt (William), Cindy Stanfield, Wesley Stanfield (Marie), and Jesse Stanfield; great-grandchildren: Ashley Johnson, Amber Johnson (Neal), Jay Stanfield and Kenzie Stanfield; a great-great-grandbaby (Ryleigh) on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to do so, memorial contributions are suggested to the League of the Good Samaritan, c/o Magnolia Manor Nursing Center, 2001 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 31709; or to a charity of one’s choice.

