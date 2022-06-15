Sumter County High School class of 2022 Valedictorian invited to State Capitol

Staff Reports

Each year the Governor of Georgia, Governor Brian P. Kemp, invites the graduating class top scholars to the State Capitol. This year, Ian Roberts represented Sumter County well as the 2022 Sumter County High School Valedictorian. Ian is the son of Moses and Cassandra Roberts.

The Valedictorian Reception was held Saturday, June 11, 2022. Governor Kemp and his wife, First Lady Marty Kemp greeted over 300 Valedictorians and guests before Governor Kemp gave a speech to the scholars recognizing the remarkable educational achievements.

Governor Kemp stated, “Marty and I want to join your loved ones, your teachers, and your community in congratulating all of this year’s Valedictorians from across the great State of Georgia. This remarkable academic achievement is just the latest milestone on a path of continued scholastic and professional success. We are proud of all that you have accomplished and look forward to all you will contribute to your respective fields in the years to come as some of our brightest minds. As you do so, we hope many of you will continue to call Georgia home and build lives and careers right here in the Peach State.”

When asked about his experience, Roberts stated, ““It was truly an honor to be invited to our beautiful State Capitol to meet our Governor and First Lady. I was amazed to see and meet over 300 like-minded scholars from every corner of our wonderful state. I have no doubt that I will cross paths with many of them again because we are ALL destined for greatness.”. Roberts went on to say, “My trip to the Capitol not only humbled me but assured me that the future of Georgia is one that is bright because it is in the hands of a generation of gifted and talented future leaders.”

To view a live stream of this event, please visit www.facebook.com/GovKemp/