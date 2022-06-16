Basketball action in Dwight Harris summer league continues to heat up

AMERICUS – While the temperature outside continues to heat up, the action inside the Ninth Grade Academy gymnasium continues to be just as hot as the Dwight Harris summer basketball league is now in its third week.

On Wednesday, June 15, the action began with a fast-paced, competitive game between the 12U Suns and Mavericks. It was a back-and forth affair throughout the contest, but in the end, the Suns came out on top 39-35.

Chasten Green led the Suns with 17 points and his teammate, Elijah Fuller, poured in 15 in the winning cause. Terrell Sims led the Mavericks with 19 points and Jamarrian Pride poured in 15 in the losing cause.

In the 14U Boys’ Division, it was a tightly-contested battle between the Mavericks and the Heat, but the Mavericks came out on top 39-35. Christopher Luster and Jayshun Bobbs each scored 15 points to lead the Mavericks to victory and Lance Jordan scored 13 points to lead the Heat.

In the Girls’ 17U Division, the Macon County Bulldogs defeated the 17U Wings 39-30 and in the final game of the night between the Celtics and the Macon County Bulldogs in the 17U Boys’ Division, MC took control early and dominated throughout on their way to a 67-44 victory. Derrick Lester led MC with 18 points and Joshua Fulks had 14 for MC. Jaylen Thomas led the 17U Celtics with nine points.

Action in the Dwight Harris league takes place every weekday, Monday through Saturday, at the Ninth Grade Academy gymnasium. The top teams in each division will advance to the playoffs in late July.