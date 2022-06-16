SGTC Graduate returns to speak to Cosmetology students

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) graduate Janice Goodin visited with SGTC Cosmetology Instructor Dorothea Lusane McKenzie and her students recently to talk with students about the importance of skin care.

Goodin, who received her Master Cosmetology degree, works at Georgia Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center. She spoke with the students about the importance of taking care of themselves and the clients they will serve. She also covered how demanding the industry can be as well as different skin conditions, sun damage and using sunscreen. Goodin reiterated that this industry was a great career choice because of the three areas that it can provide; hair care, skin care, and nail care.

Additionally, she told students that she “credits SGTC as the foundation for her career and being the catalyst of her nursing career.” Cosmetology instructor, Dorothea Lusane-McKenzie, stated that, “Mrs. Goodin’s visit was to inform the students of the importance of skin care in our industry and that this unlocks scores of possibilities in their career choice. I would like for my students to know their worth and that ‘the sky is the limit’.”

The South Georgia Technical College cosmetology program is one year in length and has a 100% pass rate for the licensure program. It is a combination of in-class instruction and hands-on training in the lab.

South Georgia Technical College offers Cosmetology classes on the Americus campus. For more information about SGTC’s Cosmetology program, contact Dorothea Lusane-McKenzie at 229.931.2350 or dmckenzie@southgatech.edu, or visit www.southgatech.edu/programs/cosmetology.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 associate of applied science degrees, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs. Fall semester begins Aug. 18, 2022 with registration dates set for July 19, 2022 and Aug. 17, 2022. Call today to apply or for more information.