Plains Experiment Station worker killed in work accident

Published 3:28 pm Friday, June 17, 2022

By admin

At 1:48 this afternoon, 911 dispatchers received a call about an unresponsive person at the Plains Experiment Station.  Upon arrival, first responders found that the worker had passed due to a head injury.

The worker was repairing the elevator on site and the elevator fell over striking the worker. The Coroner’s Office and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are on site working the scene. Americus Times-Recorder will update as more information becomes available.

