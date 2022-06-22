Unofficial Primary Election results

June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).

The unofficial results for Sumter County are as follows:

Sumter County Democratic Party results:

Lieutenant Governor: of the 698 votes cast Charlie Bailey had 384 while Kwanza Hall had 314

Secretary of State: of the 702 votes cast Bee Nguyen had a total of 406 while Dee Dawkins-Haigler had 296.

Commissioner of Insurance: of the 700 votes cast Janice Lawson Robinson had 393 votes while Raphael Baker received 307 votes.

Commissioner of Labor: of the 695 total votes William “Will” Boddie, Jr. received 445 while Nicole Horn received 250 votes.

Sumter County Republican Party results:

US House District 2: of the 1,321 total votes Jeremy Hunt received 734 while Chris West received 587 votes.

Congressman Sanford Bishop released the following statement in response to the Republican Primary Runoff for the 2nd District: “I congratulate Chris West on winning the Republican nomination for the 2nd Congressional District of Georgia and look forward to the race. I have always looked at elections as an opportunity to present my background and resume to the voters and have asked them to weigh my proven record against that of my opponents so that they might decide who is best suited to fight for their needs, causes, and to best represent their interests in Washington.

God has blessed me with the tools – a degree in political science, education and training as a lawyer, service in the Georgia House and Senate and extensive congressional experience – tools which have helped me use the legislative process to deliver for the people of our district, state and nation in good times and bad. A careful examination of my extensive and proven record of public service to the people of Middle and Southwest Georgia, compared to that of my opponent, reveals that I am better prepared and better positioned to fight for and deliver results in these challenging times.

This position does not belong to me, it belongs to the people, and I trust their wisdom in deciding who can most effectively represent them in Congress.”.