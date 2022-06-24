South Georgia Technical College holds High School Equivalency graduation ceremony

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College held its 2022 Summer High School Equivalency graduation ceremony recently in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the SGTC Americus campus. Thirty-four students earned their General Educational Development (GED) Diploma and were recognized for that accomplishment.

Faith Dunford, South Georgia Technical College’s 2022 Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE), was the guest speaker at the event, which featured graduates from Sumter, Schley, Crisp, Macon, and Marion counties.

“Congratulations to each of you here tonight,” said Dunford. “Continue working hard. Don’t stop now.” Dunford told students that she was sitting in those same chairs last year when she received her GED. “I knew I wanted to go into the medical field but you can’t do that without a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma. So, I brought a friend and we both finished. I am so glad that I did.” Dunford is currently enrolled at SGTC in anatomy and medical terminology classes and hopes to achieve her dream of becoming a nurse.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford thanked the graduates and their families and friends for supporting each other and this celebration. “We know that these graduates didn’t do this in a vacuum,” said Dr. Watford. “They had help and support from family and friends, and we appreciate your part in helping them reach this milestone.”

Dr. Watford added that this goal “took commitment and hard work on your part. Enjoy this moment. You have earned it.” Then he challenged the graduates to always continue learning and encouraged them to continue with South Georgia Technical College.

“You have opened yourselves up to all kinds of opportunities by taking this step,” explained Dr. Watford. “First, you will receive a $500 voucher to help you continue your education here at South Georgia Tech. I encourage you to explore your next step and hopefully one of those steps will include continuing your education and earning a diploma or degree. Continue to set new goals and if we can help you, let us know. Thank you for coming.”

Lillie Ann Winn, South Georgia Tech Dean of Adult Education, echoed Dr. Watford’s congratulations and introduced Faith Dunford as the guest speaker for the event.

After Dunford’s talk, President Watford, and SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and Dean of Adult Education Winn recognized the graduates and presented them with their diplomas and a token of appreciation.

Adult Education instructor Robbie Edalgo from Crisp County delivered the invocation at the ceremony. Lisa Truitt provided the piano selections including the traditional processional and music for the graduates.

Listed below are the South Georgia Technical College High School Equivalency graduates from the individual counties who earned their GED and the right to participate in the ceremony:

Sumter County

Juan Francisco Alejo Chavez, Logan Camp, Naomi Marie Guerra, Gerardo Nin-Castro, James Todd Pickelsimer, Rosa Leah Reyes, Ramiro Wayne Rodriquez, Morgan Taylor Senkbell, Alicia Nichole Stokes, Warick Thompson, Marissa Lynn Lachelle Thornton, Khaylia Paige Wilder, and Kyndal Madison Worth;

Crisp County

Michael Garron Brandenburg, Alex Estrada, Luz Alicia Estrada Reyes, Jamaal R. Greene, David Mar Perez, Javier San Martin Garcia, Jennifer Lee Taylor, David C. Terry, Kassidy Tomberlin, Audrey White, and Skyler Christian Woodham;

Schley County

Landon Aldridge, James Paul Gilliam, and Sabrina Yvonne Kitchens;

Macon County

J’Marion Alston, Lacey Cotton, Judith Whitt Dilbeck, and Annamarie Theresa Thorpe;

Marion County

Brooklynn Jewel Hester and Ignacia Perez Pough.

Lillie Ann Winn is the South Georgia Technical College Program Administrator for Adult Education for SDA 15, Lisa Jordan is the Adult Education Administrative Assistant, Lisa Truitt is the GED Chief Examiner and Lisa Holloway, Shuri Rand, and Kenia Wills are GED Examiners. The South Georgia Tech Adult Education instructors include: Robbie Edalgo, Margie Everett, Lissa Faircloth, John Fox, James Ingram, Angie Kauffman, Mary King, Christy McAllister, Khelan McGhee, Daniel Payne, Deborah Story, Tonya Visage, and Mary Wooldridge. Tracy Israel is the Adult Education Career Services Specialist.

For more information about the Adult Education High School Equivalency classes, contact South Georgia Tech at 229.931.2565.