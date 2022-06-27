Kittie H. Toms: June 23, 2022

Mrs. Kittie H. Toms age 84, of Americus, passed away on Thursday June 23, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Rev. Mark Kinservik will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Aldridge Funeral Services and other times 503 Rigas Road in Americus.

Kittie Holston Toms was born August 20, 1937 in Sumter County. She was the daughter of the late Nick C. Holston and the late Mamie Odom Holston. She retired from Magnolia Manor after many years as a Beautician. She loved taking care of others, especially the ladies at Magnolia Manor. Kittie was a member of County Line Methodist Church in Schley County.

Survivors include a God daughter, Donna Smith (Chad) of Americus and a God son, Albert Lee Nutt of Americus. Three grandchildren, Devin Daniels (Catherine) of Andersonville, Darin Daniels of Ellaville and Dayla Daniels of Americus.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family, visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.