GSW’s Simon Estrada Receives All-America Recognition

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University men’s golfer Simon Estrada has received 2022 NCAA Division II PING All-America distinction from the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Estrada earned an honorable mention for the second time in his career. The native of Armenia, Columbia, posted Top 15 finishes in five tournaments during the 2021-22 season. His best result came at the Motor City Preview in October at TPC Michigan where the sophomore placed second leading the Hurricanes to the tournament win.

Estrada helped the Hurricanes advance to match play at the NCAA National Championships by leading the team with a ninth place finish. He won his match in the national quarterfinal by three strokes as the Hurricanes advanced to the Final Four with a 4-1 team victory over Colorado State University Pueblo. Estrada closed the season at No. 28 in the NCAA Division II Golfstat computer rankings. He posted a 72.75 scoring average through 32 rounds.

Georgia Southwestern has earned 15 All-America selections since 2012. Estrada joins Vincent Norrman (2018-20), Saksit Jairak (2020, 2021) and Ethan Chamineak (2016, 2017) as Hurricane golfers to receive All-America recognition in multiple seasons.