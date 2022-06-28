Sumter Cycling to host First Saturday Ride on July 2

Published 2:14 am Tuesday, June 28, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter Cycling is hosting its first Saturday Ride of the summer this Saturday, July 2. Photo by Sumter Cycling

From Staff Reports

 

 

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be hosting its First Saturday Ride this Saturday, July 2. The ride will begin at the Pizza Place, located at 27 Main St. in Ellaville at 10:a.m.

Riders can choose between an 11-mile or a 27-mile loop through the country roads of Sumter and Schley counties. After the ride is over, riders can enjoy a delicious lunch at the Pizza Place, courtesy of Sumter Cycling.

More Sports

GSW’s Simon Estrada Receives All-America Recognition

Basketball action in Dwight Harris summer league continues to heat up

New projects for GSW Athletics kick off thanks to fundraising success

GSW Youth Summer Camp Schedule

Print Article