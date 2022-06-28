Sumter Cycling to host First Saturday Ride on July 2
Published 2:14 am Tuesday, June 28, 2022
From Staff Reports
AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be hosting its First Saturday Ride this Saturday, July 2. The ride will begin at the Pizza Place, located at 27 Main St. in Ellaville at 10:a.m.
Riders can choose between an 11-mile or a 27-mile loop through the country roads of Sumter and Schley counties. After the ride is over, riders can enjoy a delicious lunch at the Pizza Place, courtesy of Sumter Cycling.