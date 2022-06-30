Kent Michael Sole: June 22, 2022

Kent Michael Sole passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home in Americus.

Born August 3, 1938 in Steubenville, Ohio, he was a son of the late Kent and Elizabeth Sole and Betty Dornan Sole. Raised in Weirton, West Virginia, he was a resident of Americus from 1965 until his death.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Sole Lake; and a nephew, Brian Kent Raney.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law: Kent Christopher Sole and Elizabeth Page Sole; three grandsons and granddaughter-in-law: Kent Joshua Sole and Sara Sole, Jacob Chandler Sole, and Adam Gentry Sole; sister and brother-in-law, Debby Sole Raney and Jim Raney; brother-in-law, Wally Lake; nieces and nephews: Michael Raney, Megan Lake, Jessica Lake, and Brandee Lake Carrigan; and Ginger the cat.

He was a 1956 graduate of Weir High School and in 1960 he graduated from West Virginia University where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He started his teaching career at Wake Forest University, and was a Professor of Political Science at Georgia Southwestern State University for 35 years. In 1980 he received the first Alumni Award for Outstanding Commitment and Excellence in Teaching. Kent was faculty advisor to the Student Government Association and Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was active in the Sumter Players, Sumter Historic Trust, and Friends of the Rylander. A generous and enthusiastic patron, Kent was no stranger to the stage performing in a number of local productions. He shared his institutional knowledge of the Rylander Theatre and Americus, giving visitors guided tours of the theatre. He volunteered his time on both the Americus Theatre & Cultural Authority and the Friends of the Rylander Board of Directors.

A celebration of life service is planned for 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 30 at the Rylander Theatre.

For those wishing to do so, memorial contributions are suggested to Friends of the Rylander, 310 W Lamar St., Americus, GA 31709.

