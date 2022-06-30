Three of four games decided by five points or less in Wednesday’s DHBC action

AMERICUS – The action in the Dwight Harris Boys Club (DHBC) Summer Basketball League continues to be exciting, as three of the four DHBC games on Wednesday, June 28, were decided by five points or less.

In the 11U game between the Warriors and the Heat, it was a back-and-forth affair during the entire contest, but with less than 10 seconds left in the game, the Heat’s Aiden Aldridge scored to give his team a 24-22 lead. However, with 0.1 seconds left, the Warriors’ Jaden Galloway was fouled in the act of shooting and had a chance to tie the game and send it into overtime with two made free throws. However, Galloway was only able to make one of the foul shots and the Heat went on to win 24-23. Galloway led all scorers with 14 points.

The second game of the night featured the 14U Celtics against the Heat. The Heat led for most of the contest, but the Celtics made a furious run late in the game and came away with a 51-49 victory. Briceton Terry led the Heat with 25 points and Joshua Coleman led the Celtics with 16.

In 17U Girls’ action, the Wings edged out the Mystics 44-39 in a hard-fought affair. Former Sumter County guard Tiffany Goodman led the Mystics with 20 points and Aliyah McGarrah led the victorious Wings with 19 points.

The final game of the evening featured the Heat and the Mavericks in the 17U Boys’ Division. Unlike the previous three games, this one was one-sided, as the Heat defeated the Mavericks 63-48. Davon Johnson and Devon Dowdell each led the Heat in scoring with 17 points and Latravis Angry led the Mavericks with 19.