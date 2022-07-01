Gov. Kemp Signs Executive Orders Extending Temporary Suspension of Gas Tax and Supply Chain State of Emergency

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders to alleviate the financial burden placed on Georgians due to the federal government’s gross mishandling of inflation and to renew efforts to address supply chain issues. In Executive Order 07.01.22.02, Governor Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales through the remainder of the summer. Additionally, this order suspends collection of the state sales tax on locomotive fuel. He also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions via Executive Order 07.01.22.01. Both orders will be effective through August 13th and can be found here.

“I am committed to fighting to ease the economic burden hardworking Georgians are facing due to disastrous policies from Washington politicians,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “In March, I took decisive action to help those impacted by high prices at the pump. Unfortunately, President Biden and Democratic leaders have not done their part to tackle this issue, instead calling on Americans facing record-high inflation to live more frugally. To provide actual relief to Georgians, I am once again extending the supply chain state of emergency and suspending our state motor fuel tax. In addition to these actions, I am suspending the locomotive fuel tax to help fight rising costs that are being passed on to consumers.”

“While President Biden and Democrats in Washington do nothing to help hardworking Georgians, we are again taking action to keep our people and our economy moving,” said Speaker David Ralston. “Thanks to Governor Kemp’s leadership and the proactive efforts of our General Assembly, Georgians enjoy some of the lowest fuel prices in the nation, benefitting both families and businesses. We will continue to work together to serve those who call Georgia home.”

“With gas prices consistently on the rise across the nation, Georgians continue to feel the burden of Washington’s failure to address inflated energy prices,” said Lt. Governor Duncan. “Thanks to Governor Kemp’s bold leadership, we’re doing everything in our power on the state level to ensure Georgians have some form of relief at the gas pump with the latest renewal of the gas tax exemption.”

Because of Gov. Kemp and state leaders’ fiscally conservative approach to budgeting, Georgia can confidently extend the state motor fuel tax suspension to help curb sky-high gas prices. Since the temporary suspension was implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has often been the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 50 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.