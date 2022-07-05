Calvin Poole named Principal of Sumter County Middle School

Sumter County School Superintendent Walter Knighton is very pleased to introduce Mr. Calvin Bernard Poole as the next Principal of SCMS. Mr. Poole is an exceptionally thoughtful, organized and effective leader with classroom and administrative experience combined.

Mr. Poole is 39 years old, married with three daughters. In his spare time, he loves to work out and spend time with my family. Calvin is originally from Albany, Georgia and graduated from Westover High School. He earned a full scholarship to play football at the University of Rhode Island and earned a Bachelor of Science. Poole furthered his education at the Unsinkable Albany State University where he earned his teaching certificate, a Master’s in Middle Grades Science and a Specialist in Educational Leadership Currently he is pursuing my Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.

Poole stated, “I’m excited to say I have been awarded the service of being the principal at Sumter County Middle School. This is something I don’t take lightly. I have 16 years of service in this great profession of education. I have one year of service as a paraprofessional, nine years of service as a middle grades Science and Social Studies teacher, and six years in administration. I have also served at multiple levels of the profession. I have served at the elementary, middle, and district level.”

In commenting on his selection as the new SCMS principal, Mr. Poole remarked, “The love for student success has kept me in a field that has become more and more difficult. I truly gain much joy in seeing students reach their highest level of success. My humbling upbringing has caused me to be able to relate to many students we have in our area. I understand the important role “Caring Adults” play in the lives of our students. I plan on being one of those caring adults at SCMS. Ultimately, I want SCMS to be the best middle school in Southwest Georgia. With the help of all stakeholders, I truly feel this can be accomplished. You have gained a passionate leader in this district that will aim to help all students reach success.”