SGTC Horticulture students pick first harvest from organic garden

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Horticulture students were able to pick their first crop of vegetables from a small organic raised bed garden planted earlier as part of their classroom and lab studies.

“The Horticulture program encompasses more than just growing flowers and greenery,” said Instructor Brandon Gross. “There are 10 different specializations that students have the opportunity to obtain as part of the Horticulture diploma and associate degree programs.”

SGTC Horticulture students can specialize in greenhouse management, landscape installation, nursery production and management, landscape design, landscape installation, small scale food production, landscape management, horticulture business management, irrigation and water management, and turfgrass management.

Students also learn about plant identification, pest management, and have the opportunity to take small engine repair and maintenance courses as well as an Environment Horticulture Internship as part of the overall program.

“The students built and planted a small organic raised bed garden as part of our classes and just recently we were able to harvest our first vegetables from that effort. By allowing the students to get this hands-on experience, it makes learning come alive,” explained Gross.

South Georgia Technical College is currently accepting applications for Fall Semester. Classes start August 18th and it is not too late to apply. Financial aid is available. Students interested in the Horticulture program can contact instructor Brandon Gross at bgross@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2705.

SGTC is hosting orientation and registration for Fall semester on Tuesday, July 19th on both the Americus and Crisp County Center campuses. Orientation and registration will be held at 9:30, 1:30 and 5 p.m. in the Pope Center on the Americus campus and at 9:30 and 5 p.m. on the Crisp County Center campus. Students can apply online at www.southgatech.edu.