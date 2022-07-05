Sumter County Schools Welcome New Assistant Principals for the 2022-2023 School Year

Superintendent Walter Knighton would like to introduce to the community the four new Assistant Principals for the Sumter County Schools.

Sumter County Intermediate School – Mrs. Tawana Wright-Bettis

Sumter County Middle School – Dr. Sabrina Stephens

Sumter County High School – Dr. Kenyatta Aldridge

Sumter County Elementary School – Dr. Brooks Robinson

Mrs. Tawana Wright-Bettis was born and raised in Americus, Georgia and graduated from Americus High School in 1994. She attended Georgia Southwestern State University where she received her Bachelors in Early Childhood Education and Masters in Reading. She also attended Troy State University where she received her Specialist Degree in Early Childhood and Masters in School Counseling. She received her Leadership add-on from Columbus State University.

Mrs. Bettis has been employed with Sumter County Schools for 24 years. During those years, she has served as a fifth grade and EIP teacher for 11 years and a school counselor for the past 13 years. She is married to Mr. Darrin Bettis and together they have two children, Donovan and Darielle. She is a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and also a member of the Rho Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. Bettis stated, “I love working for Sumter County Schools and it is indeed an honor and a blessing to be able to serve and give back to the community.” Bettis looks forward to serving as one of the assistant principals at Sumter County Intermediate School

Dr. Sabrina Stephens will begin her 21st year with the Sumter County School System and looks forward to working with Principal Calvin Poole, the students, parents, faculty, and staff to make the 2022-2023 school year an awesome learning experience. Dr. Stephens earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics, Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership, and Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership and Supervision at Albany State University. She recently earned a Doctoral Degree in Curriculum and Leadership at Columbus State University.

Dr. Kenyatta Aldridge received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Georgia Southwestern State University, her Specialist degree from Piedmont College, and her Doctoral degree from Columbus State University. Dr. Aldridge taught 10 years in Sumter County, and three years as a Science Instructional Coach in another county. She is a native and graduate of Sumter County and has come back home to learn and lead with the faculty, staff, and students of The Innovative Sumter County High School.

Dr. Brooks Robinson is the son of the late Deacon Arthur Robinson, Sr. and Mamie Snead Robinson. He was born, raised, and educated in Sumter County, Georgia, graduating from Sumter County Comprehensive High School in 2002.Robinson received his Bachelor of Science and Master’s degrees from Georgia Southwestern State University and Doctorate of Education from Columbus State University. He has worked in the legal system of the Southwestern Judicial Circuit. Robinson also worked in the Sumter County School System for seven years serving as a teacher and Assistant Principal and in the Dooly County School System for three years serving as an Assistant Principal and Special Projects Administrator. Currently, he serves as a student mentor, participates in church activities and community projects with his fraternity.

Dr. Robinson believes that every student has the innate ability to learn. He strives to teach students how their contribution to our workforce is important. He aims to empower students to be innovative thinkers and creative learners. In the words of John F. Kennedy, “Let us think of education as the means of developing our greatest abilities, because in each of us there is a private hope and dream which, fulfilled, can be translated into benefit for everyone and greater strength for our nation.” Robinson is excited to be back in the Sumter County School System working with the students, parents, faculty, and staff at Sumter County Elementary School.