GSW baseball players are currently competing in various summer leagues

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team has nine returning players currently competing for summer league teams across the country.

Competition in these leagues began on May 31 and June 2.

Below is a list of players who are currently competing, along with the teams and links to schedules and statistics.

SUNBELT LEAGUE

Gainesville Gol’Diggers

Gainesville, Georgia | Season began May 31

Team Website. www.gvillegoldiggers.com

Hurricanes on the Roster: Miles Hartsfield

OHIO VALLEY LEAGUE

Full County Rhythm

Hendersonville, Tennessee | Season began June 2

Team Website: www.fullcountrhythm.com

Hurricanes on the roster: Carsen Plumadore

Dubois County Bombers

Huntingburg, Indiana | Season began June 2

Team Website: www.dcbombers.com

Hurricanes on the roster: Josh Newton

SOUTH FLORIDA COLLEGIATE LEAGUE

West Boca Snappers

Boca Raton, Florida | Season began June 3

Team Website: www.southfloridacollegiateleague.com

Hurricanes on the roster: Juan Anderson

COLLEGIATE LEAGUE OF THE PALM BEACHES

Palm Beach Marlins

West Palm Beach, Florida | Season began June 3

Hurricanes on the roster: Garrett Bradley

FLORIDA LEAGUE

Sanford River Rats

Sanford, Florida | Season began June 2

League Website: www.floridaleague.com

Hurricanes on the roster: Aaron Wainright

VALLEY LEAGUE

Front Royal Cardinals

Front Royal, Virginia | Season began June 3

Hurricanes on the roster: Grant Adams

Harrisonburg Turks

Harrisonburg, Virginia | Season began June 3

Hurricanes on the roster: Matthew Mamatas, Jacob McClure