GSW baseball players are currently competing in various summer leagues

Published 2:40 pm Thursday, July 7, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Several GSW baseball players are currently competing in various summer leagues around the country. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team has nine returning players currently competing for summer league teams across the country.

Competition in these leagues began on May 31 and June 2.

Below is a list of players who are currently competing, along with the teams and links to schedules and statistics.

 

 

SUNBELT LEAGUE

                                                   Gainesville Gol’Diggers

Gainesville, Georgia | Season began May 31

Team Website. www.gvillegoldiggers.com

Hurricanes on the Roster: Miles Hartsfield

 

                                                          OHIO VALLEY LEAGUE

 

                                                           Full County Rhythm

                                       Hendersonville, Tennessee | Season began June 2

Team Website: www.fullcountrhythm.com

Hurricanes on the roster: Carsen Plumadore

 

Dubois County Bombers

Huntingburg, Indiana | Season began June 2

Team Website: www.dcbombers.com

Hurricanes on the roster: Josh Newton

 

SOUTH FLORIDA COLLEGIATE     LEAGUE

                                                   West Boca Snappers

Boca Raton, Florida | Season began June 3

Team Website: www.southfloridacollegiateleague.com

Hurricanes on the roster: Juan Anderson

 

   COLLEGIATE LEAGUE OF THE PALM BEACHES

Palm Beach Marlins

West Palm Beach, Florida | Season began June 3

League Website: www.clpbaseball.com

Hurricanes on the roster: Garrett Bradley

                     FLORIDA LEAGUE

                                                      Sanford River Rats

Sanford, Florida | Season began June 2

League Website: www.floridaleague.com

Hurricanes on the roster: Aaron Wainright

VALLEY LEAGUE

Front Royal Cardinals

Front Royal, Virginia | Season began June 3

Team Website: www.frontroyalcardinals.org

Hurricanes on the roster: Grant Adams

Harrisonburg Turks

Harrisonburg, Virginia | Season began June 3

Team Website: www.harrisonburgturks.com

Hurricanes on the roster: Matthew Mamatas, Jacob McClure

More Sports

Americus Travelers finish in second place at Perfect Game Junior College Showcase

Three of four games decided by five points or less in Wednesday’s DHBC action

Schley County Football Team hosts annual FCA seven-on-seven camp

GSW’s Simon Estrada Receives All-America Recognition

Print Article