GSW baseball players are currently competing in various summer leagues
Published 2:40 pm Thursday, July 7, 2022
From Staff Reports
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team has nine returning players currently competing for summer league teams across the country.
Competition in these leagues began on May 31 and June 2.
Below is a list of players who are currently competing, along with the teams and links to schedules and statistics.
SUNBELT LEAGUE
Gainesville Gol’Diggers
Gainesville, Georgia | Season began May 31
Team Website. www.gvillegoldiggers.com
Hurricanes on the Roster: Miles Hartsfield
OHIO VALLEY LEAGUE
Full County Rhythm
Hendersonville, Tennessee | Season began June 2
Team Website: www.fullcountrhythm.com
Hurricanes on the roster: Carsen Plumadore
Dubois County Bombers
Huntingburg, Indiana | Season began June 2
Team Website: www.dcbombers.com
Hurricanes on the roster: Josh Newton
SOUTH FLORIDA COLLEGIATE LEAGUE
West Boca Snappers
Boca Raton, Florida | Season began June 3
Team Website: www.southfloridacollegiateleague.com
Hurricanes on the roster: Juan Anderson
COLLEGIATE LEAGUE OF THE PALM BEACHES
Palm Beach Marlins
West Palm Beach, Florida | Season began June 3
League Website: www.clpbaseball.com
Hurricanes on the roster: Garrett Bradley
FLORIDA LEAGUE
Sanford River Rats
Sanford, Florida | Season began June 2
League Website: www.floridaleague.com