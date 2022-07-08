South Georgia Technical College fall semester registration underway

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will be hosting face-to-face Fall Semester Registration on Tuesday, July 19th on both the Americus and Crisp County Center campuses. The Americus orientation and registration will start in the John M. Pope Center at 9:30 a.m., 1:30 and 5 p.m. and the Crisp County Center registration will begin in the main lobby area at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Students who register for Fall Semester classes will receive a free South Georgia Tech t-shirt with the new slogan, “Going the Extra Mile,” while supplies last. Facemasks and hand sanitizers will also be available. Students interested in on-campus housing are urged to attend the July 19th registration.

South Georgia Technical College will be offering a variety of class options Fall semester. There will be face-to-face classes where students are on campus for the traditional classroom setting as well as online classes that allow students to continue their education remotely. There are also a number of hybrid classes with some online portions as well as in-person lab-based classes that students need for critical hands-on skills to complete a program area.

Testing requirements for Fall semester have been waived and students are encouraged to go online to apply at www.southgatech.edu. Students can also complete the orientation process online at: https://www.southgatech.edu/admissions/new-student-orientation/. There is also a COVID-19 informational video with a COVID-19 Release and Video Acknowledgement form that needs to be completed at: https://www.southgatech.edu/admissions/sgtc-covid-19-guidelines/.

New students who have already applied to South Georgia Technical College for Fall Semester should check-in at the Pope Center on the Americus campus and the lobby area in the Crisp County Center main building. Current students who need to register for fall semester classes can visit their advisors or instructors.

South Georgia Technical College’s on-campus housing and cafeteria will be open Fall Semester with students assigned to double occupancy rooms. The on-campus housing will be provided to partnership programs first as well as returning dorm students.

For more information about applying to South Georgia Tech for Fall Semester, contact the admissions office at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229.271.4040 in Crisp County. For more information about the Registration Day email sgtc411@southgatech.edu. Fall semester begins August 18th.