SGTC FREE two-day STEM Camp planned for middle school students

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will be hosting a FREE Science Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Camp for students in grades six through eight on Tuesday, July 26th and Thursday, July 28th. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Activities will include: Steve Spangler science experiments, virtual reality, robotics and SGTC STEM program visits. The camp will be limited to the first 50 students who sign up. For more information contact Nancy Fitzgerald atnfitzgerald@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2508.

Students interested should register by July 22nd by visiting https://form.jotform.com/211295931225150