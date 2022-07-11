SGTC’s Daniels and Reeves presented GADA automotive scholarships

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Automotive Technology students Zillie Daniels, Jr., of Americus and Chase Reeves of Leesburg were presented with the Georgia Automotive Dealers Association (GADA) scholarship recently by the South Georgia Technical College Foundation. SGTC President Dr. John Watford made the presentation.

Daniels, who is currently employed in public works, attends the South Georgia Technical College Automotive Technology program at night and Chase Reeves attends day-time classes. They were both recommended for the scholarship by instructor Brandon Dean. Daniels is in his third semester and Reeves will be entering his second semester this fall.

The Georgia Automobile Dealers Association (GADA) recently committed $100,000 to the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation to fund scholarships for automotive and automotive collision and repair students attending TCSG colleges across the state. The scholarships are designed to promote careers in the automotive industry in Georgia.

“On behalf of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, it is our pleasure to present both of you with the GADA scholarship,” said SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford thanked Daniels and Reeves for selecting South Georgia Tech and the Automotive Program to continue their education and on their scholarship award. “We appreciate both of you attending South Georgia Technical College. Congratulations on earning this scholarship and we look forward to seeing what you both have planned after you complete the Automotive Technology program.”

Both Daniels and Reeves credited their father’s for encouraging them to pursue a career in the Automotive Technology field. Daniels enrolled at South Georgia Tech after his job transferred him from Live Oak, FL to Americus, GA. “I work at the Water Treatment Plant here in Americus and when my job was transferred here, I came out and visited South Georgia Tech and wanted to continue my education,” said Daniels.

“When I was growing up, my dad instilled in me a love for repairing cars and trucks, so when I had the opportunity to come here at night, I jumped at the chance,” said Daniels, who is named after his father, Zillie Daniels, Sr.

Chase Reeves is the son of Chris and Christy Reeves in Leesburg. He also said he choose this career field because of his father. “My dad taught me a lot about repairing cars and this is something that I thought I would like to pursue as a career. One day I hope to own my own business like my mom and dad,” said Reeves.

Reeves chose South Georgia Technical College after he visited Lincoln Tech in Tennessee. “I thought I wanted to go to school at Lincoln Tech, but after I visited there and then visited here, South Georgia Tech is where I wanted to be. Mr. Dean is an awesome instructor and I really like this school and would recommend it to other people interested in this field.”

South Georgia Technical College is currently accepting applications for Fall Semester. The college will be hosting Fall Semester Orientation and Registration on Tuesday, July 19th at 9:30 a.m., 1:30 and 5 p.m. in the John M. Pope Center in Americus and at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.on the Crisp County Center campus.

Students can apply online at www.southgatech.edu and attend the in-person orientation and registration on July 19th. For information about attending South Georgia Technical College contact Candie Waters atcwalters@southgatech.edu in Americus or Katrice Taylor at ktaylor@southgatech.edu in Cordele.

For more information about the SGTC Automotive Technology Program, contact instructor Brandon Dean atbdean@southgatech.edu or 229-931-4625. Fall semester begins August 18th and it is not too late to apply. Financial aid is available.