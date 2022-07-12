Bobby Gay: July 8, 2022

Bobby Gay, 79, of Dalton (formerly of Lake Oconee, GA), passed away at Hamilton Medical Center on Friday, July 8, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carlus and Georgia Mae Gay, and brothers, Carlus Delmus Gay and Dwayne Gay. Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Shirley; sons and daughters-in-law, Drew and Jill Gay and Ty and Whitney Gay; grandchildren, Ander Gay, Tyler Gay, and Luke Gay; and nieces and nephews, Tammy Woodward, Terrie Mountjoy, Tracy Gay, Skylar Gay, and Casey Gay. Bobby was a native of Dublin, GA, and graduated from the University of Georgia where he played football. He embraced life to the fullest and was known for the joy that was always a part of his life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a truly loyal friend. A memorial service will be held for Bobby at a later date at Lake Oconee.