Jonathan Charles Barfield: July 9, 2022

Jonathan Charles Barfield, age 36 of Ellaville, Georgia, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with his loving family holding his hands at his bedside. He was born August 3, 1985 in Americus, Georgia, the son of Sherri Lynn Barfield Rogers.

He was a heavy equipment operator, having worked for nine years with Pine Oak Products in Ellaville. Jonathan was an outdoorsman, who loved motorcycle riding, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by grandmothers: Betty Jean Barfield and Deborah Colleen Rogers; and great-grandmother, Lorena Rushing.

Jonathan leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Kenny and Sherri Rogers of Carrollton, Georgia; his son, Chazz Riley Barfield, also of Carrollton, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-law: Nathan and Amber Rogers, Benjamen and Joy Rogers, and Andrew Rogers, all of Taylors, South Carolina; grandparents: Wayne and Deborah Barfield of Americus, Georgia, Stan and Vicky Rogers of Carrollton, Georgia and girlfriend for nine years, Marie Smith of Ellaville, Georgia. He also leaves behind his Aunts and Uncles, Darin and Lee Ann Barfield, Jeff and Teresa Barfield, Jason and Shree Rogers, Lee and Tonya Rogers and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted on July 14, 2022 at 11:00AM from the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services in Americus. Preacher Ben Rogers and Pastor Stan Rogers will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Americus. The family will receive friends in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family go to www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services at 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.