Sandra “Sandy” Hodge Farnsworth: July 1, 2022

Mrs. Sandra “Sandy” Hodge Farnsworth, age 73, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at her home in Americus.

Services were held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, July 10, in the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., with Hal Farnsworth officiating. The family received friends beginning at 2:00 PM on Sunday at Hancock Funeral Home, as well as immediately following the services.

Born November 19, 1948 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Clyde William Hodge and the late Mary Goad Hodge. Graduating in 1973 from Georgia Southwestern College with her six-year degree, Mrs. Farnsworth taught English for 28 years at Americus High School where she was well respected by her co-workers, peers and students. An avid reader, she loved gardening, quilting, cooking, and trips to the beach. She was very family oriented and was a great mother. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Americus.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Lee Hodge.

Survivors include her husband David Earle Farnsworth; son James David Farnsworth (Tara) and daughter Mary F. Oliver (Eric S.); and grandson Hudson Townes Oliver; as well as many other relatives and friends.

For those wishing to do so, memorial contributions are suggested to Downtown Ministries, 250 North Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30601.

To sign our online guestbook and express your condolences to the family, please visit www. hancockfuneralhomeinc.com

Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements for Mrs. Sandra “Sandy” Hodge Farnsworth.