UGA SBDC and UGA Food Science partner to host Starting a New Food Product Business Two Day Workshop in Tifton, GA.

The University of Small Business Development Center with the UGA Department of Food Science at the University of Georgia are partnering to host Starting a New Food Product Business – Two Day Workshop on Thursday and Friday, July 21st &22nd at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture in Tifton.

The cost to attend is $125 and includes lunch both days. The workshop is set to begin at 8:00 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. Those interested in attending should preregister at https://ugasbdc.training/alb/0218-004.

The purpose of the conference is to help food entrepreneurs learn more about the business aspect of Starting a New Food Product Business. This class will provide Food Entrepreneurs with a variety of services (both technical and educational) that are available to those hungry minds who decide to launch their dream food into a food business.

A team of experts from the UGA Food Science and other programs including FoodPIC, The Georgia Department of Agriculture, the Small Business Development Center and as well as from other entrepreneurs who have been in their shoes about how to successfully navigate the process of starting their own food product business.

Assistance includes:

Product & Process Development

Label & Nutritional Facts Development

Information on Facility Licensing and Regulatory Compliance

Resources for Co-packing facilities

Packaging design and Sensory Testing

Ingredient Technology and Functionality

Food Safety and Sanitation

Marketing Your Product

This training and education program is supported by USDA/NIFA under Award Number 2018-70027-28585

All programs of the UGA SBDC are open to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Contact Rob Martin at albany@georgiasbdc.org or call 229-420-1144.